NCHSAA boys soccer playoff pairings are set
NCHSAA boys soccer playoff pairings are set

NCHSAA boys soccer playoff pairings

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

First round

Monday's games

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 28 Ragsdale (12-10-1) at No. 5 Matthews Weddington (12-3-3)

No. 21 Grimsley (13-7-2) at No. 12 Mount Tabor (17-3-1)

No. 29 Reagan (10-10-1) at No. 4 Charlotte Providence (15-1-2)

No. 30 Charlotte Olympic (10-12-0) at No. 3 West Forsyth (19-3-0)

No. 27 Reynolds (10-11-3) at No. 6 Asheville Roberson (15-3-2)

No. 22 East Forsyth (13-9-0) at No. 11 Asheville Reynolds (16-3-2)

No. 18 Matthews Butler (12-6-1) at No. 15 Northwest Guilford (16-4-1)

No. 31 Page (10-10-0) at No. 2 Southwest Guilford (19-1-1) 

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 24 Enka (11-10-1) at No. 9 Atkins (10-9-1)

No. 30 Smith (7-5-0) at No. 3 Hickory (17-3-1)

No. 22 High Point Central (9-5-1) at No. 11 Gastonia Forestview (14-6-1)

No. 26 North Davidson (7-8-1) at No. 7 Monroe Central Academy (13-6-3)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 28 Wheatmore (9-8-0) at No. 5 North Forsyth (12-2-0)

No. 20 McMichael (6-4-2) at No. 13 Newton Conover (14-6-2)

No. 18 Marshville Forst Hills (14-5-3) at No. 15 Walkertown (13-3-3)

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 21 Cornerstone Charter (9-10-1) at No. 12 Eastern Randolph (10-4-2)

No. 19 Bishop McGuinness (7-12-2) at No. 14 Gastonia Piedmont Community (13-3-1)

No. 22 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (4-12-0) at No. 11 Carver (7-3-1)

No. 26 Bethany Community (7-12-0) at No. 7 Charlotte Corvian Community (13-8-1)

No. 31 Cherryville (2-14-1) at No. 2 N.C. Leadership Academy (20-0-1)

