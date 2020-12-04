NCHSAA classification breakdown for 2021-25

With realignment coming for 2021-22, the NCHSAA released its breakdown of schools by classification Friday. Schools can appeal until Feb. 10, but here's where Triad area schools fall in the West region:
CLASS 4-A
Davie County
East Forsyth
Glenn
Grimsley
Mount Tabor
Northern Guilford
Northwest Guilford
Page
Parkland
Reynolds
Ragsdale
Reagan
Southeast Guilford
Southwest Guilford
West Forsyth
Western Guilford
CLASS 3-A
Ashe County
Asheboro
Atkins
Central Davidson
Dudley
Eastern Guilford
High Point Central
Ledford
North Davidson
Northeast Guilford
Oak Grove
Rockingham County
Smith
Southern Guilford
CLASS 2-A
Andrews
East Davidson
Forbush
Lexington
McMichael
Morehead
North Forsyth
North Surry
North Wilkes
Providence Grove
Randleman
Reidsville
Southwestern Randolph
Surry Central
Trinity
Walkertown
West Davidson
West Stokes
West Wilkes
Wheatmore
Wilkes Central
CLASS 1-A
Alleghany
Bethany Community
Bishop McGuinness
Carver
Cornerstone Charter
East Wilkes
Eastern Randolph
Elkin
Mount Airy
North Stokes
South Davidson
South Stokes
Starmount
N.C. Leadership Academy
Thomasville
Uwharrie Charter
Winston-Salem Prep
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!