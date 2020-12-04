 Skip to main content
NCHSAA classification breakdown for 2021-25
With realignment coming for 2021-22, the NCHSAA released its breakdown of schools by classification Friday. Schools can appeal until Feb. 10, but here's where Triad area schools fall in the West region:

CLASS 4-A

Davie County

East Forsyth

Glenn

Grimsley

Mount Tabor

Northern Guilford

Northwest Guilford

Page

Parkland

Reynolds

Ragsdale

Reagan

Southeast Guilford

Southwest Guilford

West Forsyth

Western Guilford

CLASS 3-A

Ashe County

Asheboro

Atkins

Central Davidson

Dudley

Eastern Guilford

High Point Central

Ledford

North Davidson

Northeast Guilford

Oak Grove

Rockingham County

Smith

Southern Guilford

CLASS 2-A

Andrews

East Davidson

Forbush

Lexington

McMichael

Morehead

North Forsyth

North Surry

North Wilkes

Providence Grove

Randleman

Reidsville

Southwestern Randolph

Surry Central

Trinity

Walkertown

West Davidson

West Stokes

West Wilkes

Wheatmore

Wilkes Central

CLASS 1-A

Alleghany

Bethany Community

Bishop McGuinness

Carver

Cornerstone Charter

East Wilkes

Eastern Randolph

Elkin

Mount Airy

North Stokes

South Davidson

South Stokes

Starmount

N.C. Leadership Academy

Thomasville

Uwharrie Charter

Winston-Salem Prep

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

