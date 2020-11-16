NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker gives COVID-19 update

The N.C. High School Athletic Association begins its sports calendar with cross country meets and volleyball matches Monday afternoon. But before the meets and games began, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker answered questions from journalists about how the association has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highlights:

On the current requirement to wear masks during all indoor competition, practices or offseason skill development workouts:

"We believe this is a necessary and a safe step to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our programs."

On seeing video of basketball teams conducting workouts with scrimmaging, in violation of NCHSAA rules:

"I received a video just last week showing a team that was violating these policies, so we will visit a school and take necessary action if we receive word of continued violations. As a former high school coach, I can think of many drills and other ways to get teams ready for the start of tryouts and practice on Dec. 7."

On whether basketball players will be required to wear masks once official practices and games begin: