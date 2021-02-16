NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker responds to criticism

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s commissioner defended the organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in a letter emailed to member schools Tuesday.

Que Tucker, who has been with the NCHSAA since 1991 and has been commissioner since 2015, wrote: “ … for those who have questioned this organization's leadership, remember that it is easier to judge when looking in from the outside and in the absence of all the facts and information from a statewide perspective.”

One area in which that leadership has been questioned is in limiting the number of spectators allowed at NCHSAA events.

Parents of high school athletes started a petition on Change.org asking that Gov. Roy Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen consider lifting or revising the executive order that limits spectators at outdoor venues, including high school athletics events, to no more than 100. As of Tuesday afternoon, the online petition had more than 37,000 signatures.

With high school football season scheduled to start Feb. 26 for NCHSAA schools, there's even more urgency to increase or lift the restrictions on spectators before the current executive order expires Feb. 28. Tucker wrote in her letter that the association is aware of those concerns, but that the NCHSAA's role must be limited.