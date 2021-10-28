NCHSAA cross country regionals are Saturday

When
Saturday
Where (sites with area teams)
4-A Midwest, Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville; 3-A Midwest, Salisbury Community Park; 2-A Midwest, Fisher River Park, Dobson; Class 1-A West, Kituwah Mound, Bryson City.
Format
The top 25 percent of teams (or top four, whichever is greater) in each classification from each regional will advance to the state championships, along with the top seven individuals not one of those teams.
Results
State championships
Nov. 6, Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!