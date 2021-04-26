 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCHSAA football championship games will be played May 6-8 at Carter-Finley Stadium and Kenan Stadium
0 comments

NCHSAA football championship games will be played May 6-8 at Carter-Finley Stadium and Kenan Stadium

{{featured_button_text}}
nchsaa logo 120120 web

The N.C. High School Athletic Association football championship games will be played Thursday, May 6, through Saturday, May 8, at Kenan Stadium and Carter-Finley Stadium, the association announced Monday.

Each venue will have four games, and classifications will be assigned to a venue after Friday night's regional finals. Here is the schedule:

• The Class 2-AA and 3-AA championship games will be played at 7 p.m. May 6. North Davidson (8-1) can advance to the 2-AA final with a win at home Friday night against Salisbury (7-2), while Dudley (8-1) is at Mount Tabor (9-0) in a 3-AA semifinal.

• The Class 3-A and 4-A championship games will be played at 7 p.m. May 7. Grimsley (8-0) can reach the 4-A final with a win at home against Matthews Butler (8-1) on Friday night.

• The Class 1-A, 1-AA, 2-A and 4-AA championship games will be played at noon or 5 p.m. May 8. East Surry (8-1) is home against Polk County (5-1) in a 1-AA semifinal Friday night, while Reidsville (8-0) is home against Elizabeth City Northeastern (6-0) in a 2-A semifinal.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News