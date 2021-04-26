NCHSAA football championship games will be played May 6-8 at Carter-Finley Stadium and Kenan Stadium

The N.C. High School Athletic Association football championship games will be played Thursday, May 6, through Saturday, May 8, at Kenan Stadium and Carter-Finley Stadium, the association announced Monday.

Each venue will have four games, and classifications will be assigned to a venue after Friday night's regional finals. Here is the schedule:

• The Class 2-AA and 3-AA championship games will be played at 7 p.m. May 6. North Davidson (8-1) can advance to the 2-AA final with a win at home Friday night against Salisbury (7-2), while Dudley (8-1) is at Mount Tabor (9-0) in a 3-AA semifinal.

• The Class 3-A and 4-A championship games will be played at 7 p.m. May 7. Grimsley (8-0) can reach the 4-A final with a win at home against Matthews Butler (8-1) on Friday night.

• The Class 1-A, 1-AA, 2-A and 4-AA championship games will be played at noon or 5 p.m. May 8. East Surry (8-1) is home against Polk County (5-1) in a 1-AA semifinal Friday night, while Reidsville (8-0) is home against Elizabeth City Northeastern (6-0) in a 2-A semifinal.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

