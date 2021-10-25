 Skip to main content
NCHSAA girls tennis championships are Friday-Saturday
What

Singles and doubles championships

When

Friday-Saturday

Where

Class 4-A, Millbrook Exchange Park, Raleigh: Class 3-A, Burlington Tennis Center; Class 2-A, Ting Park, Holly Springs; Class 1-A, Cary Tennis Park.

Area players participating

Class 4-A: Singles, Reagan Harris (Southeast Guilford); doubles, Anna Schmedes and Hattie Sloyan (Page).

Class 3-A: Singles, Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove), Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove).

Class 2-A: Singles, Mariana Faint (Reidsville).

Class 1-A: Singles, Lindsey Bergelin (Bishop McGuinness).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

