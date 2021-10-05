NCHSAA honors two area athletics directors

She holds numerous certifications as an ATC (Athletic Trainer Certified), CAA (Certified Athletic Administrator) and CIC (Certified Interscholastic Coach). Paschal has been a part of the NCADA's executive board for the past four years and is serving as its past-president. Paschal also has been working on her master's degree in Supervision and Administration with plans to graduate from Liberty University in December.

• Cook graduated from High Point Central in 1993 and was a NC Teaching Fellow at East Carolina University. He graduated from ECU in 1997 and began his teaching and coaching career at Randleman High School. He taught social studies and was the cross-country coach, JV men’s basketball coach and assistant varsity baseball coach at Randleman in 1997-1998. In 1998-19999, he was the school’s head cross country and head men’s basketball coach.

In June 1999, Cook was lucky enough to come back home to High Point Central High School and has been there ever since. He taught social studies from 1999-2007 and served as an assistant football coach, head JV men’s basketball coach, assistant varsity men’s basketball coach and was the head varsity baseball coach from 2001-2007 at HPC. In 2007, he was named the athletic director at HPC and has been in that role for the past 15 years. During that time, the High Point Central athletics department has done many special things, but the thing that Cook is probably most proud of is the High Point Central Sports Hall of Fame, which he started in 2013.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.