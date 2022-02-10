 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCHSAA indoor championships to be decided Friday and Saturday at JDL Fast Track
NCHSAA indoor championships to be decided Friday and Saturday at JDL Fast Track

What

NCHSAA indoor track and field championships

Where

JDL Fast Track, 2505 Empire Drive, Winston-Salem

Admission

$10

Schedule

Friday: Class 2-A/1-A, 4 p.m. Saturday: Class 4-A, 9 a.m.; Class 3-A, 4 p.m.

Area athletes to watch

Boys: Class 4-A, Tyson Adams (West Forsyth), long jump; Bryson Robinson (Davie County), high jump; Terrell Robinson (Mount Tabor), 55-meter dash, 300; Will Soule (Mount Tabor), 3,200; Andrew Steele (Reagan), long jump; V.J. Wilkins (Reagan), long jump; Spencer Williams (Davie County), shot put. Class 3-A, Kameron Austin (Southern Guilford), 300; Isaiah Monroe (Dudley), 300; Jacob Murphy (Oak Grove), pole vault. Class 2-A/1-A, Ben Resler (Cornerstone Charter), 3,200.

Girls: Class 4-A, Ai'yana Gray-Williams (Parkland), 55-meter dash; Haley Hanes (West Forsyth), pole vault; Ija Mumford (Parkland), long jump, triple jump. Class 3-A, Serenitie Johnson (Dudley), triple jump; Sadiyah McGregor (Dudley), 55-meter dash; Noelle Millner (Dudley), shot put; Senadzi Rankin (Dudley), 55 hurdles; Tianna Spinks (Southern Guilford), 300. Class 2-A/1-A, Damyja Ortiz (Winston-Salem Prep), 500.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

