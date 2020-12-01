NCHSAA makes masks mandatory for skill development workouts

Athletes, coaches and trainers at N.C. High School Athletic Association schools will have to wear masks during skill development workouts, whether those are held indoors or outdoors, in a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 2,883 new cases of COVID-19 were reported as of noon Tuesday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 367,395. There were a total of 19,565 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 10.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.

The NCHSAA made its decision to require masks based on a Nov. 23 executive order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper, according to an email sent to member schools Tuesday. The email outlines additional guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus as numbers continue to trend upward in North Carolina:

• Besides the mask requirement, the association also told its member schools that 6 feet of social distancing is required for workouts, which should be limited to small groups or pods.