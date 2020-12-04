NCHSAA mandates masks during basketball practices, games

When N.C. High School Athletic Association basketball teams begin official practices Monday, all players will be required to wear a mask. And they won’t be able to take them off when the season starts Jan. 4 under more restrictive guidelines released Friday to try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“I know it’s a safety precaution and I know we have to do it to keep everyone safe, but it’s also going to be difficult,” said Aniston Greene, a senior guard for Northwest Guilford.

The NCHSAA guidelines do not permit gaiters as an alternative to a cloth face covering, and the only exception to the mask requirement will be if an athlete has a medical condition that would prohibit wearing a mask and has documentation. All coaches, officials and other game personnel also must wear a face covering at all times.

“This tells us how serious the pandemic really is if we have to put face masks on,” said Andy Muse, Mount Tabor’s boys basketball coach. “Regardless of anybody’s opinion, that’s the rule and Mount Tabor is going to embrace it and try to be one of the best teams wearing a mask and in shape in North Carolina.”