High school athletes in North Carolina will be able to profit off their name, image and likeness after a vote on Wednesday by the board of the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

In addition, the board voted unanimously to conduct the regional basketball finals on Monday through Thursday in the same week and at the same venue as state championships, which will take place on Friday and Saturday. The format is similar to the later rounds of the NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball tournament.

By a 15-3 vote, the association approved an NIL-related policy, effective July 1, 2023. Athletes will only be able to profit from third-party organizations and cannot monetize from schools, school districts, conferences, the NCHSAA or the National Federation of State High School Associations, for example, which would suggest direct pay-for-play practices. NIL interactions must be separate from the schools, with officials not being allowed to facilitate deals, act as agents or use NIL for recruiting or enrollment purposes, according to the board.

Records of NIL deals for athletes will be required to be reported by the athlete’s school to the NCHSAA.

North Carolina is the 28th state to allow high school athletes to profit from NIL. It is also permitted in Tennessee.

Concerns were voiced about the NIL policy’s implications, with one speaker citing current college-level talking points about NIL policies impacting recruiting and a lack of regulations governing the phenomenon. It was stated that athletes violating policies would be ruled ineligible for 60 days, with a requirement to rectify the illegal NIL-related situation to be eligible on the 61st day.

NCHSAA restrictions on NIL arrangements include deals related to adult entertainment, controlled substances, gambling, alcohol and smoking.

As for basketball, the NCHSAA has previously held boys and girls basketball regional finals on the Saturday prior to the state championships being at a different venue the next Saturday. With the 18-0 vote, regional finals will be held Monday through Thursday the same week and at the same venue as state championships, which will take place on Friday and Saturday.

This comes after NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker called the basketball regional finals “not the NCHSAA’s finest hour” at the basketball pre-state championships press conference in response to fans complaining that they were not admitted into full-capacity arenas for games, despite having pre-purchased tickets.

Also, North Carolina Coaches Association executive secretary Joe Franks announced that the group's 75th all-star festivities coaching clinics will feature former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and former North Carolina coach Roy Williams for the first time. The basketball sessions will take place on July 17 as part of a wide-ranging slate that continues through July 19.

During the affiliate member reports portion of the meeting, members of several organizations voiced strong support for the NCHSAA in the wake of recent state Senate bills 631 and 636 that call for government regulation of high school athletics.

Franks is also the executive director for the National Organization of Coaches Association Directors, which he said is made up of 43 state organizations in 35 states throughout the country and meets once a year in January.

“They know what we do here in North Carolina and they recognize that we work together in North Carolina; not like many state, but we do and we’re proud of that,” said Franks, a 1978 Grimsley graduate executive director for the National Organization of Coaches Association Directors. “It’s our 75th, the AD’s celebrated their 50th, the NCHSAA celebrated its 110th. You’re not around for that long if you’re not doing something right and this group does things right.

“We’ve seen first-hand how the NCHSAA has worked diligently for the benefit of its member schools and our student-athletes in the state of North Carolina," Franks said. "… Our board put out this: The North Carolina Coaches Association stands with and supports the NCHSAA. We firmly believe that the NCHSAA is the best organization for the administration and regulation of high school athletics in the state of North Carolina.”

Other actions taken at the meeting include:

All coaches being required to get a CPR/AED certification by the first practice date of the 2024-25 school year, passed 18-0.

A requirement for softball bats to be tested by a neutral tester for regular season games, with pressure-related exceptions being in play. Another unanimous vote passed a proposal for a permanent rule, beginning July 1, that softball games would end if a team were to be ahead by at least 15 runs through three complete innings.

A 24-game regular season limit for sports baseball, basketball , lacrosse, soccer and softball, with previous policy language about tournaments being eliminated as a factor, passed 18-0.

The use of MaxPreps RPI rankings to seed and select wildcards for dual team tennis playoff competition, passed 18-0.

Swimming and diving results will be required to be reported within 48 hours to NC Preps Swimming, passed 18-0.

It was stated that there is a current policy to charge membership dues of $1 per pupil for each school. That arrangement as well as the current revenue sharing policy was passed to remain the same, 18-0. However, it was also agreed 18-0 to increase cheerleading invitational registration fees from $25 per student to $35, effective July 1.