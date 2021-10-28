NCHSAA playoff scoreboard

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
GIRLS TENNIS
Quarterfinals
Monday's match
CLASS 1-A
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical (7-5) at Bishop McGuinness (16-2), 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Third round
Thursday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 8 Davie County (22-4) at No. 1 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (28-1)
No. 12 Reagan (22-5) at No. 4 Charlotte Providence (26-1)
No. 6 Western Guilford (23-4) at No. 3 Watauga (20-4)
CLASS 2-A
No. 6 Mount Pleasant (24-3) at No. 3 McMichael (23-6)
CLASS 1-A
No. 5 Bishop McGuinness (24-5-1) at No. 4 Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter (19-2), 6 p.m.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today