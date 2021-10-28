 Skip to main content
NCHSAA playoff scoreboard
NCHSAA playoff scoreboard

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

GIRLS TENNIS

Quarterfinals

Monday's match

CLASS 1-A

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical (7-5) at Bishop McGuinness (16-2), 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Third round

Thursday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 8 Davie County (22-4) at No. 1 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (28-1)

No. 12 Reagan (22-5) at No. 4 Charlotte Providence (26-1)

No. 6 Western Guilford (23-4) at No. 3 Watauga (20-4)

CLASS 2-A

No. 6 Mount Pleasant (24-3) at No. 3 McMichael (23-6)

CLASS 1-A

No. 5 Bishop McGuinness (24-5-1) at No. 4 Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter (19-2), 6 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

