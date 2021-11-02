NCHSAA playoff update

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
BOYS SOCCER
First round
Monday's results
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 5 Matthews Weddington 5, No. 28 Ragsdale 0
No. 12 Mount Tabor 2, No. 21 Grimsley 1
No. 4 Charlotte Providence 3, No. 29 Reagan 1
No. 3 West Forsyth 2, No. 30 Charlotte Olympic 0
No. 6 Asheville Roberson 1, No. 27 Reynolds 0
No. 11 Asheville Reynolds 4, No. 22 East Forsyth 1
No. 18 Matthews Butler 4, No. 15 Northwest Guilford 3
No. 2 Southwest Guilford 2, No. 31 Page 1
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 24 Enka 4, No. 9 Atkins 1
No. 3 Hickory 9, No. 30 Smith 1
No. 11 Gastonia Forestview 1, No. 22 High Point Central 0
No. 7 Monroe Central Academy 4, No. 26 North Davidson 0
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 5 North Forsyth 6, No. 28 Wheatmore 1
No. 13 Newton Conover 4, No. 20 McMichael 1
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 21 Cornerstone Charter 5, No. 12 Eastern Randolph 4
No. 14 Gastonia Piedmont Community 3, No. 19 Bishop McGuinness 2
No. 11 Carver 4, No. 22 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 2
No. 7 Charlotte Corvian Community 10, No. 26 Bethany Community 1
No. 2 N.C. Leadership Academy 2, No. 31 Cherryville 1
Second round
Thursday's matches
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 12 Mount Tabor (18-3-1) at No. 5 Matthews Weddington (13-3-3)
No. 14 South Mecklenburg (14-3-4) at No. 3 West Forsyth (20-3-0)
No. 18 Matthews Butler (13-6-1) at No. 2 Southwest Guilford (20-1-1)
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 12 Surry Central (16-3-1) at No. 5 North Forsyth (13-2-0)
CLASS 1-A WEST
No. 21 Cornerstone Charter (10-10-1) at No. 5 Gastonia Highland Tech (12-5-0)
No. 11 Carver (8-3-1) at No. 6 Uwharrie Charter (11-3-1)
No. 18 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical (8-7-0) at No. 2 N.C. Leadership Academy (21-0-1)
GIRLS TENNIS
CLASS 1-A
Quarterfinal
Monday's result
Bishop McGuinness 6, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical 2
West Regional final
Wednesday's match
Bishop McGuinness (17-2) at Mount Airy (20-0)
