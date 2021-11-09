 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCHSAA playoff update
0 Comments

NCHSAA playoff update

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
nchsaa logo 120120 web

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

FOOTBALL

Second round

Friday's games

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 18 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (7-2) at No. 2 Grimsley (11-0)

No. 12 Charlotte Myers Park (8-3) at No. 5 Glenn (8-2)

No. 13 East Forsyth (9-1) at No. 4 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (8-2)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 14 Ledford (8-3) at No. 3 Dudley (10-1)

No. 21 Hickory (7-4) at No. 5 North Davidson (7-3)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 12 Forest City Chase (10-1) at No. 4 Reidsville (10-0)

BOYS SOCCER

Third round

Monday's results

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 2 Southwest Guilford 1, No. 7 Charlotte Myers Park 1 (Southwest advances on PKs)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 4 Shelby 2, No. 5 North Forsyth 1

Regional semifinal

Thursday's match

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 14 South Mecklenburg (16-3-4) at No. 2 Southwest Guilford (22-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News