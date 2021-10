NCHSAA releases volleyball playoff brackets

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

First round

Saturday's matches

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 17 Northwest Guilford (16-9) at No. 16 Monroe Sun Valley (15-9)

No. 25 South Mecklenburg (9-9) at No. 8 Davie County (20-4)

No. 21 Waxhaw Cuthbertson (8-12) at No. 12 Reagan (20-5)

No. 20 Northern Guilford (11-9) at No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park (11-4)

No. 27 North Mecklenburg (11-8) at No. 6 Western Guilford (21-4)

No. 22 Lake Norman (12-11) at No. 11 West Forsyth (20-6)

No. 26 Glenn (12-10) at No. 7 Cornelius Hough (21-3)

No. 23 Matthews Weddington (18-5) at No. 10 Grimsley (12-12)

No. 18 Charlotte Catholic (17-9) at No. 15 East Forsyth (16-7)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 17 Canton Pisgah (15-7) at No. 16 Oak Grove (11-8)

No. 29 North Davidson (10-11) at No. 4 Kings Mountain (18-2)