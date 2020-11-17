NCHSAA revamps realignment process

N.C. High School Athletic Association bylaws require that the association realign its schools every four years, even amidst a coronavirus pandemic. The NCHSAA announced procedures and guidelines for the latest realignment, which will take effect with the 2021-22 school year, on Tuesday and posted an 11-minute video explaining the changes to the process, which will include not just enrollment but athletics success and socioeconomic statistics. Here are the highlights:

PROCESS

• The state has been split into East and West regions for the four-year realignment period.

• Schools will be placed into four classifications within each region, with 25 percent placed in Class 4-A, then 25 percent in 3-A, 2-A and 1-A.