NCHSAA shortens football season and reduces number of state champions starting in 2021-22

“You’d think we would’ve heard somewhere before now that this was going to be discussed at their meetings and that they were looking for input at regional meetings and things of that nature,” Grimsley’s Brown said. “It never came about.”

Reducing the maximum number of games, including endowment contests, was "a health and safety move for our players,” said the president of the board, New Bern High School Principal Jerry Simmons. “It also brings us in line with most of the country.”

Neither Simmons nor Tucker, the NCHSAA’s commissioner, cited any specific studies or data for the reduction in the number of games.

The association also stipulated that the first game cannot be played more than two days before the final Friday in August, which is at least a week later than the season has started in recent years. West Forsyth coach Adrian Snow noted that would allow teams to have a few more official practices after the traditional Aug. 1 start.

Tucker said that “how we will manage the 10 games, how many weeks and how that will be spread out has yet to be decided. That is part of our ‘calendaring’ that will come as we continue the realignment process” that will be completed in March.