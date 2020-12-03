NCHSAA shortens football season and reduces number of state champions starting in 2021-22

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s board of directors approved two significant changes to high school football on Thursday.

The association reduced the maximum number of games teams can play from 11 to 10 and reduced the number of state champions that will be crowned from eight to four, starting with the 2021-22 school year.

A number of items were on the board’s agenda for its annual winter meeting, including potentially changing the sports calendar for this school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the NCHSAA decided not to alter the schedule, which has volleyball and cross country competing now, swimming and diving starting Monday and basketball games beginning Jan. 4. Instead, it made significant changes for football.

The NCHSAA's board not only reduced the maximum number of games from 11 to 10, including endowment games, it stipulated that the first game cannot be played more than two days before the final Friday in August. At the end of each football season, instead of subdividing each of the NCHSAA's four classifications into A or AA for playoffs as the association has since 2002, there will be a single champion for each class starting with the fall 2021 season.

According to a NCHSAA news release, the board also did the following: