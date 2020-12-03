NCHSAA shortens football season and reduces number of state champions starting in 2021-22

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s board of directors approved two significant changes to high school football on Thursday.
The association reduced the maximum number of games teams can play from 11 to 10 and reduced the number of state champions that will be crowned from eight to four, starting with the 2021-22 school year.
A number of items were on the board’s agenda for its annual winter meeting, including potentially changing the sports calendar for this school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the NCHSAA decided not to alter the schedule, which has volleyball and cross country competing now, swimming and diving starting Monday and basketball games beginning Jan. 4. Instead, it made significant changes for football.
The NCHSAA's board not only reduced the maximum number of games from 11 to 10, including endowment games, it stipulated that the first game cannot be played more than two days before the final Friday in August. At the end of each football season, instead of subdividing each of the NCHSAA's four classifications into A or AA for playoffs as the association has since 2002, there will be a single champion for each class starting with the fall 2021 season.
According to a NCHSAA news release, the board also did the following:
• Approved the elimination of each member school’s highest ISP data point in the three-year window considered for the 2021-2025 Realignment Score due to anomalies in the data caused by natural disasters. The ISP percentage, which is determined by the number of students at a school who are eligible for free or reduced-cost lunches, will now be calculated using the lowest two ISP data points from the three-year period. The other factors in the Realignment Score are enrollment for the first month of the 2019-20 school year and a three-year average of Commissioner's Cup points.
• Approved the allocation of $4 million in Board/Undesignated Funds from the NCHSAA Endowment as a one-time subsidy for schools offering athletic programs during the 2020-2021 academic year. (Subcommittee to be formed to determine distribution formula/method.)
• Chose not to alter the 2020-2021 Modified Athletic Calendar at this time.
• Updated the 2020-2021 Modified Sports Manual for Basketball, Football, Lacrosse, Soccer, & Swimming & Diving to reflect more strict guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.
• Approved the creation of a 60-second officials’ timeout in each quarter for basketball to provide an opportunity for athletes to adapt to wearing masks during competition.
• Approved virtual monitoring (tele-medicine) as an alternative to face-to-face monitoring of the Concussion Return to Play Protocol.
The NCHSAA also issued a statement from Commissioner Que Tucker, who will hold a Zoom conference with media at 3 p.m. Thursday:
“The members of our Board of Directors have done outstanding work during the course of the last year — not just these past two days. The NCHSAA has never asked more of a Board of Directors at any time in the association’s history than we have of this group since March. They have risen to the challenge and guided the association and its member schools with a steady and calm hand.
"We are grateful to be able to again offer competitive opportunities for student-athletes across the state. We are doubly thankful to the foresight and wisdom of past boards that have put the association in a position to weather the tremendous storm that COVID-19 brought into all of our lives. Not only will the NCHSAA weather the storm, we will be able to provide financial assistance to our member schools' athletic programs during these difficult times because of the dedication and guidance of so many past board members that set the association on solid footing.
"As we await the COVID-19 vaccine and hopeful abatement of the current worldwide crisis, we believe that better days are ahead for NCHSAA member schools and we will again be able to offer the robust programs and championship events that our student-athletes, coaches and communities have enjoyed for so long.”
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
