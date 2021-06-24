NCHSAA state championships for track and field, wrestling in Triad this weekend

The N.C. High School Athletic Association's track and field and wrestling championships will take place in the Triad on this final weekend of the 2020-21 athletics year. What you need to know:
Track and field
Where
Irwin Belk Track, Truist Stadium, Greensboro
Schedule
Class 1-A: 9 a.m. Friday
Class 4-A: 4 p.m. Friday
Class 2-A: 9 a.m. Saturday
Class 3-A: 4 p.m. Saturday
Tickets
$10 per meet; available at GoFan.com
Learn more
Wrestling
Schedule
Class 1-A: 11 a.m. Saturday, Glenn HS, Kernersville
Class 2-A: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wheatmore HS, Trinity
Class 3-A: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Eastern Guilford HS, Gibsonville
Class 4-A: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Glenn HS, Kernersville
Tickets
Not available to the public
Information
Also
Girls tennis individual state championship tournaments will be played Friday and Saturday. Class 4-A will be at Raleigh Millbrook, Class 3-A at the Burlington Tennis Complex, and Class 1-A/2-A at Cary Tennis Park.