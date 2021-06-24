 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCHSAA state championships for track and field, wrestling in Triad this weekend
0 Comments

NCHSAA state championships for track and field, wrestling in Triad this weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
nchsaa logo 120120 web

The N.C. High School Athletic Association's track and field and wrestling championships will take place in the Triad on this final weekend of the 2020-21 athletics year. What you need to know:

Track and field

Where

Irwin Belk Track, Truist Stadium, Greensboro

Schedule

Class 1-A: 9 a.m. Friday

Class 4-A: 4 p.m. Friday

Class 2-A: 9 a.m. Saturday

Class 3-A: 4 p.m. Saturday

Tickets

$10 per meet; available at GoFan.com

Learn more

Full meet schedules and performance lists are at NCHSAA.org

Wrestling

Schedule

Class 1-A: 11 a.m. Saturday, Glenn HS, Kernersville

Class 2-A: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Wheatmore HS, Trinity

Class 3-A: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Eastern Guilford HS, Gibsonville

Class 4-A: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Glenn HS, Kernersville

Tickets

Not available to the public

Information

Find championship brackets at NCHSAA.org

Also

Girls tennis individual state championship tournaments will be played Friday and Saturday. Class 4-A will be at Raleigh Millbrook, Class 3-A at the Burlington Tennis Complex, and Class 1-A/2-A at Cary Tennis Park.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News