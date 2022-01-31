NCHSAA swimming and diving regionals return to Greensboro Aquatic Center

What
NCHSAA Central Regional swimming and diving championships
When
Thursday-Saturday
Where
Greensboro Aquatic Center
Cost
Admission $6, parking $5
Entries
SCHEDULE
Diving
Thursday, all classifications, boys warmups 8-8:45 a.m., competition; girls warmups for 45 minutes following boys competition, competition.
Swimming
Friday, Class 2-A/1-A, warmups 3:05-4 p.m., coaches' meeting 4:05, competition; Saturday, Class 3-A, warmups 7:35-8:30 a.m., coaches' meeting 8:35, competition; Saturday, Class 4-A, warmups 3:05-4 p.m., coaches' meeting 4:05, competition.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Joe Sirera
