 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCHSAA swimming and diving regionals start Thursday
0 comments

NCHSAA swimming and diving regionals start Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
nchsaa logo 120120 web

What

NCHSAA swimming and diving regionals.

Schedule (regionals with area teams)

Class 4-A West — Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatic Center, diving 8 a.m. Saturday, swimming 2:30 p.m. Sunday; Class 4-A Central — Greensboro Aquatic Center, diving 8:35 a.m. Thursday, swimming 5 p.m. Friday; Class 3-A Central — Greensboro Aquatic Center, diving 8:35 a.m. Thursday, swimming 5 p.m. Saturday; Class 1-A/2-A Central — Greensboro Aquatic Center, diving 8:35 a.m. Thursday, swimming 9:30 a.m. Saturday. 

Format

Top three competitors or relay teams from each region and the top three not already qualified advance to the state championships Feb. 10-13 at Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh (diving) and Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary (swimming).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News