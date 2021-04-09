 Skip to main content
NCHSAA will allow football teams to play Saturday because of inclement weather
NCHSAA will allow football teams to play Saturday because of inclement weather

Less than 24 hours before the N.C. High School Athletic Association was to release its spring 2021 football playoff brackets, the association has decided to let teams play Saturday and push back the pairings announcement.

Just before noon today, the NCHSAA emailed member schools to tell them:

“In light of the forecast for the potential of inclement weather across our state this afternoon and tonight, we are reminding you of Rule 4.5.4 (c)(2) in the NCHSAA Handbook. If football games cannot be played or completed tonight, they must be played/completed on Saturday, with a start time no later than 1:00 pm.”

The email added, "We still plan to bracket on Saturday afternoon/evening."

Some Triad teams moved their games up to Thursday because of the weather forecast, but some could not because of the required number of days off after postponements because of COVID-19. Other schools that might have pushed games that had no bearing on the playoff races back to Saturday were unable to do so until they received the email from the NCHSAA late Friday morning.

If any games scheduled for Friday are moved back to Saturday, we will update our schedule at Greensboro.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

