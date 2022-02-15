NCHSAA wrestling championships return to Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday

NCHSAA INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
When
Thursday through Saturday
Where
Greensboro Coliseum
Admission
Thursday, $5; Friday or Saturday all-day pass, $15; Saturday championship session only, $7; tournament pass, $25.
Schedule
Thursday: 3 p.m., Class 3-A first round; 5 p.m., Class 4-A first round; 7 p.m., Class 2-A first round.
Friday: 9 a.m., Class 2-A, 3-A, 4-A first consolations, followed by quarterfinals; 2 p.m., Class 1-A quarterfinals, followed by 2-A, 3-A, 4-A second consolations; 6 p.m., semifinals, all classes.
Saturday: 9 a.m., Class 1-A first consolations, followed by 2-A, 3-A, 4-A third consolations, consolation semifinals in all classes and third- and fifth-place consolations; 4 p.m., Parade of Champions and finals.
Joe Sirera
