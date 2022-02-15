 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCHSAA wrestling championships return to Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday
Wrestlers (copy)

The NCHSAA individual wrestling championships run Thursday through Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

NCHSAA INDIVIDUAL WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When

Thursday through Saturday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

Admission

Thursday, $5; Friday or Saturday all-day pass, $15; Saturday championship session only, $7; tournament pass, $25.

Schedule

Thursday: 3 p.m., Class 3-A first round; 5 p.m., Class 4-A first round; 7 p.m., Class 2-A first round.

Friday: 9 a.m., Class 2-A, 3-A, 4-A first consolations, followed by quarterfinals; 2 p.m., Class 1-A quarterfinals, followed by 2-A, 3-A, 4-A second consolations; 6 p.m., semifinals, all classes.

Saturday: 9 a.m., Class 1-A first consolations, followed by 2-A, 3-A, 4-A third consolations, consolation semifinals in all classes and third- and fifth-place consolations; 4 p.m., Parade of Champions and finals.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

