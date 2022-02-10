 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCHSAA wrestling regionals are Friday, Saturday
0 Comments

NCHSAA wrestling regionals are Friday, Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
nchsaa logo 120120 web

What

NCHSAA wrestling individual regionals

When

Friday-Saturday

Where (area teams)

Class 4-A Midwest, Cabarrus County Arena, Concord; Class 3-A Midwest, Eastern Guilford HS; Class 2-A Midwest, Cabarrus County Arena, Concord; Class 1-A West, Alleghany HS.

Format

Top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to state championships Feb. 17-19 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Admission

Friday pass, $8; Saturday pass, $10; championships-only pass, $6; all-tournament pass, 15.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl-bound Aaron Donald can consume 12 smoothies and 20 cups of popcorn a day

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert