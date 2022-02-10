NCHSAA wrestling regionals are Friday, Saturday

What
NCHSAA wrestling individual regionals
When
Friday-Saturday
Where (area teams)
Class 4-A Midwest, Cabarrus County Arena, Concord; Class 3-A Midwest, Eastern Guilford HS; Class 2-A Midwest, Cabarrus County Arena, Concord; Class 1-A West, Alleghany HS.
Format
Top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to state championships Feb. 17-19 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Admission
Friday pass, $8; Saturday pass, $10; championships-only pass, $6; all-tournament pass, 15.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
