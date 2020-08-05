A fall season of high school sports in North Carolina may hang a little more in the balance after Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement this afternoon to extend Phase Two guidelines, including limits on gatherings of up to 25 people, another five weeks.
“We do not have anything to share at this point," Que Tucker, the N.C. High School Athletic Association's commissioner, wrote via email. "We will be providing an update to the membership very soon.”
The NCHSAA pushed back the fall season's official start of practices to Sept. 1, a month later than originally planned during the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper's Phase Two extension runs to Sept. 11.
School districts across the state remain in a holding pattern, participating in the association's three-phase plan — if at all — for limited workouts and a gradual reopening for athletics that began June 15.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools began limited workouts this week, even though most of the state's largest districts – Wake County, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Guilford and Cumberland – are on the sidelines. The Forsyth County Health Department's most recent statistics, through Saturday, showed a rate of 1,293.6 positive cases per 100,000 people in the county, a rate higher than the state's and one that has continued to rise since late April.
