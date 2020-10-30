NCISAA championships

SATURDAY'S MATCHES
Full pairings at NCISAA.org.
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 3-A
Concord Academy (10-2) at Calvary Day (13-0), 5 p.m.
Spectators: Two adults per athlete (plus essential personnel), and they must be socially distanced and wearing masks
CLASS 2-A
Fayetteville Academy (8-3) at Westchester (12-2), 3 p.m.
Spectators: Each school will be allowed 100 spectators (plus essential personnel), and they must be socially distanced and wearing masks.
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS 2-A
Gaston Day (11-0) at Caldwell (19-0), 11 a.m.
Spectators: Caldwell will be limited to 13 adults, while Gaston Day will be allowed 12. They must be socially distanced and wearing masks.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!