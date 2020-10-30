 Skip to main content
NCISAA championships
NCISAA championships

NCISAA logo

SATURDAY'S MATCHES

Full pairings at NCISAA.org.

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 3-A

Concord Academy (10-2) at Calvary Day (13-0), 5 p.m.

Spectators: Two adults per athlete (plus essential personnel), and they must be socially distanced and wearing masks

CLASS 2-A

Fayetteville Academy (8-3) at Westchester (12-2), 3 p.m.

Spectators: Each school will be allowed 100 spectators (plus essential personnel), and they must be socially distanced and wearing masks.

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 2-A

Gaston Day (11-0) at Caldwell (19-0), 11 a.m.

Spectators: Caldwell will be limited to 13 adults, while Gaston Day will be allowed 12. They must be socially distanced and wearing masks.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

