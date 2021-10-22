NCISAA playoff scoreboard

Area teams; full pairings at NCISAA.org.
FIELD HOCKEY
Quarterfinals
Saturday's match
No. 7 Forsyth Country Day (11-1) at Charlotte Country Day (13-4)
BOYS SOCCER
Quarterfinals
Saturday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 5 Raleigh Ravenscroft (15-5) at No. 4 Wesleyan (15-5-1)
CLASS 3-A
No. 7 Concord Academy (15-6) at No. 2 Calvary Day (14-1)
CLASS 2-A
No. 5 Westchester (13-6) at No. 1 Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (18-2)
GIRLS TENNIS
Quarterfinals
Saturday's matches
CLASS 4-A
Greensboro Day (12-2) at No. 1 Charlotte Latin (13-3)
CLASS 3-A
No. 5 Forsyth Country Day (15-2) at No. 4 Asheville School (8-5)
CLASS 2-A
Caldwell (12-4) at Rocky Mount Academy (16-4)
VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinals
Saturday's matches
CLASS 3-A
No. 5 Raleigh St. David's (14-6) at No. 4 High Point Christian (19-8)
CLASS 2-A
Caldwell (23-2) at Durham Trinity (21-4)
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Joe Sirera
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today