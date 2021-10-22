 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCISAA playoff scoreboard
0 Comments

NCISAA playoff scoreboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCISAA logo

Area teams; full pairings at NCISAA.org.

FIELD HOCKEY

Quarterfinals

Saturday's match

No. 7 Forsyth Country Day (11-1) at Charlotte Country Day (13-4)

BOYS SOCCER

Quarterfinals

Saturday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 5 Raleigh Ravenscroft (15-5) at No. 4 Wesleyan (15-5-1)

CLASS 3-A

No. 7 Concord Academy (15-6) at No. 2 Calvary Day (14-1)

CLASS 2-A

No. 5 Westchester (13-6) at No. 1 Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (18-2)

GIRLS TENNIS

Quarterfinals

Saturday's matches

CLASS 4-A

Greensboro Day (12-2) at No. 1 Charlotte Latin (13-3)

CLASS 3-A

No. 5 Forsyth Country Day (15-2) at No. 4 Asheville School (8-5)

CLASS 2-A

Caldwell (12-4) at Rocky Mount Academy (16-4)

VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

Saturday's matches

CLASS 3-A

No. 5 Raleigh St. David's (14-6) at No. 4 High Point Christian (19-8)

CLASS 2-A

Caldwell (23-2) at Durham Trinity (21-4)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News