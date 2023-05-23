The NCISAA released this week its all-state selections for spring sports. Track and field selections were based on who finished in first place at their respective state meets.
Baseball
4A
Wesleyan Christian: Sawyer Black, Hudson Lance
3A
Greensboro Day: Cuyler Baxter, Max McGinn
High Point Christian: Trace Aufderhar, Jake Dunlap, Yates Sikes, Dylan Story
2A
Westchester Country Day: Josh Hammond, Bryce Hooker, Tate Vogler
Boys Golf
Division III
People are also reading…
Caldwell: Zachary Kupiec
Division II
Forsyth Country Day: Kyle Haas, Preston Howe, Luke Tisdale
Greensboro Day: Griffin Williams
Boys Lacrosse
Division II
Forsyth Country Day: Owen Fowler, Ryan Shugart
Greensboro Day: Jake Bisbee, Sean Brennan, Joe Carbone, Wyatt Coffield, Jake Samet
Girls Lacrosse
Division II
Forsyth Country Day: Victorya Hattley, Olivia McNatt, Gracie Whicker
Girls Soccer
3A
Calvary Day: Mya Jarvis, Natalie Kerth, Sammi Kerth
Forsyth Country Day: Hailey Jones, Audrey McCann, Madeline Templeton
2A
Caldwell: Madilyn Moles, Isabella Rocque
Westchester Country Day: Ava Miller
Softball
3A
High Point Christian: Hailey Allred, Blakely Bowman, Maci Burkhart, Paisley Dixon, Lexi Hall, Mary Douglas Hayworth
Boys Tennis
Division II
Forsyth Country Day: Kendrick Lash, Alan Trbonja, Darshan Patel, Hank Williams
Greensboro Day: Matthew Dewey
Boys Track and Field
Division III
Westchester Country Day: Conner Apple
Division II
Forsyth Country Day: George Lawson, Andrew Mitchell, Sam Scott, John Templeton
Girls Track and Field
Division III
Westchester Country Day: Medera Patron
Division II
Forsyth Country Day: Maureen Cavanaugh, Jahqueen McClellan
Greensboro Day: Endia Smith, Cynthia Wang, Dana Wilson, India Wilson
Division I
Wesleyan Christian: Yolanda Calhoun
336-373-7034
@brochesports