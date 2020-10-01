NCISAA to allow parents of home team seniors at games

GREENSBORO — When Caldwell Academy plays a home volleyball match this afternoon against Forsyth Country Day, the Eagles will have some fans in the stands for the first time this season.

The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association has loosened COVID-19 restrictions on its events to allow a maximum of two parents or guardians representing each senior on the home team to attend indoor or outdoor competition. The other area NCISAA schools that will now be allowed to have limited attendance are Greensboro Day, High Point Christian, Wesleyan and Westchester, although High Point Christian has suspended athletics practices and contests until at least Oct. 12 because of positive tests for the coronavirus among its students.

“It’s exciting to have anybody in the stands, especially senior parents, because they only have a few opportunities left to see their kids play this year,” said Dan Bozarth, Caldwell’s volleyball coach and athletics director. “It does create some additional challenges for myself and our athletics training staff to get these people checked in.”

For the Eagles’ volleyball match today, Bozarth is expecting six parents because there are three seniors on the roster. The parents will have to complete a health screening and a temperature check before they can enter Caldwell’s gym.