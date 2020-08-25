The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association has given its teams the option to go ahead with a delayed fall sports season in September, including football, NCISAA executive director Homar Ramirez told its members this afternoon in an email.
The start of the fall season for all of the state’s high schools had been pushed back in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,345 new cases as of 12:10 p.m. today, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 157,741.
For sports considered “low-risk” by the NCISAA, that means cross country, golf and tennis can begin holding competition Sept. 8. The “moderate risk” sports — boys soccer, field hockey and volleyball — can hold their first contests Sept. 14. All fall contests, both indoor and outdoor, will be held without fans — at least initially.
The biggest news is that NCISAA football teams, including High Point Christian in the Triad, can begin practicing in pads Sept. 8 and play their first games Friday, Sept. 25.
“I’m so excited to hear that,” said Cougars coach Scott Bell. “Recently, it seemed like the momentum was moving in the other direction. For us to be able to go out and play, I’m grateful that the NCISAA is willing to allow private school football.”
The state’s public high schools, as well as Bishop McGuinness and three other Catholic schools, will have to wait until at least February to play football after the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced Aug. 12 that it was pushing back its fall sports schedule. The first NCHSAA sports allowed to play under the new calendar are cross country and volleyball, with teams allowed to hold contests starting Nov. 16. It will be much earlier for NCISAA schools, but the private schools association also gave its athletics programs an Alternate Season Option. This would “allow member schools to forgo playing any fall sport per the dates listed” and instead play that sport Feb. 22 through April 19, 2021.
Area member schools Caldwell, Greensboro Day, High Point Christian, Wesleyan and Westchester will be considering that option in the coming days. Ramirez said in his email to the schools that the NCISAA “will continue to develop multiple postseason options in anticipation of fall playoffs and championships” and will provide opt-out dates and competition minimum standards later this week.
In his email to NCISAA schools, Ramirez wrote that, “Trustees worked diligently to assess the landscape of our state, gathered feedback from multiple groups and deliberated on a variety of options prior to rendering their decision.”
But he cautioned that “each of us understands that our responsibilities have not decreased. Future decisions will need to be made as we continue to live with a pandemic, understanding that situations remain fluid.”
For now, High Point Christian plans to ramp up its football practices starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, and Bell feels confident that his team will be ready to play when the season opens.
“We were out on the field today again and every other question was, ‘Coach, what do you think?’ ‘Coach, what are we gonna do?’ ” Bell said. “This is going to be a big shot in the arm, a big boost for the guys mentally and physically. I can’t wait to tell them.”
