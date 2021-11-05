NCISAA's fall all-state teams feature area athletes

Area athletes; full teams at NCISAA.org.
(All-state football to be announced after season.)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Class 3-A
Forsyth Country Day: James Snyder, George Lawson.
Class 2-A
Caldwell: Hunter Riffey.
Westchester: Cruz Helsing.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Class 3-A
Forsyth Country Day: Mackenzie Moore, Lilirose Caty.
Class 2-A
Caldwelll: Olivia Furst, Courtney Sanders.
Westchester: Ali Schwartz, Grace Evans.
GIRLS GOLF
Division II
High Point Christian: Ashley Limbacher.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 4-A
Wesleyan: Zack Andersen, Patrick Hissim.
Class 3-A
Calvary Day: Hunter Isenhour, Pearce Lowrey.
High Point Christian: Franklin Cox, Jackson Davis.
Class 2-A
Caldwell: Tyler Wood.
Westchester: Bo Brigman, Max Van Dessel.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class 3-A
Forsyth Country Day: Sunna Maass.
Class 2-A
Caldwell: Rollins Ortmann.
VOLLEYBALL
Class 3-A
High Point Christian: Emeline Martin, Kennedy Powell.
