 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCISAA's fall all-state teams feature area athletes
0 Comments

NCISAA's fall all-state teams feature area athletes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCISAA logo

Area athletes; full teams at NCISAA.org.

(All-state football to be announced after season.)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Class 3-A

Forsyth Country Day: James Snyder, George Lawson.

Class 2-A

Caldwell: Hunter Riffey.

Westchester: Cruz Helsing.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Class 3-A

Forsyth Country Day: Mackenzie Moore, Lilirose Caty.

Class 2-A

Caldwelll: Olivia Furst, Courtney Sanders.

Westchester: Ali Schwartz, Grace Evans.

GIRLS GOLF

Division II

High Point Christian: Ashley Limbacher.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 4-A

Wesleyan: Zack Andersen, Patrick Hissim.

Class 3-A

Calvary Day: Hunter Isenhour, Pearce Lowrey.

High Point Christian: Franklin Cox, Jackson Davis.

Class 2-A

Caldwell: Tyler Wood.

Westchester: Bo Brigman, Max Van Dessel.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 3-A

Forsyth Country Day: Sunna Maass.

Class 2-A

Caldwell: Rollins Ortmann.

VOLLEYBALL

Class 3-A

High Point Christian: Emeline Martin, Kennedy Powell.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News