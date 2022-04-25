New trophy brings old Southeast Guilford baseball teammates and coach together

GREENSBORO — The new state championship trophy certainly looks impressive. It’s polished wood and brass, and it bears the names of the players, managers and coach who won Southeast Guilford High School’s only state baseball championship back in 1969.

But what that trophy symbolizes to the men who won the title nearly 53 years ago came into focus when they learned the original trophy had been lost more than 20 years ago.

“You don’t win state championships every day, and that’s the only state championship team I’ve ever played on,” says retired FBI agent Don Causey, now 70 years old. “I had some special friends on that team, and it was just a wonderful experience to make that run through the state playoffs and win it.”

Causey and his teammates will be able to share memories of that championship season with each other and with their legendary coach, Bill Slayton, on Tuesday night when they present Slayton with a new trophy before the Falcons’ home game against Page. The ceremony will begin around 6:30, and it will be moved inside the school in the event of rain.

The story of the missing trophy began for Causey and his teammates when they took Slayton to lunch in July 2021 to celebrate his 90th birthday. Afterward, they went to the high school to see the renovations that had taken place since they were students and to see the state championship trophy one more time.

That’s when Slayton broke the news to them.

“Our principal told us to empty out everything (from the trophy case) because the school was having some cleaning done,” says the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame inductee. “I put it down next to the trophy case, and when I came in the next morning it was gone. I was sick to my stomach, boy.”

Current Southeast administrators, led by Principal Mark Seagraves, launched one more search for the missing trophy – as well as for the 1970 Mid-State 3-A boys basketball championship trophy that went missing at the same time – but it was nowhere to be found.

That’s when Slayton’s former players, led by Dennis Causey, decided it was time to team up one more time for Southeast and their old coach.

Dennis Causey worked through N.C. High School Athletic Association officials to contact the current vendor for state championship trophies, Mort’s Trophies and Awards in Garner. Mort’s couldn’t duplicate the 1969 version, so the players had one made that looks like the current NCHSAA championship trophies at a cost of just under $200 that the players gladly paid. (The “Wells Fargo” reference on the trophy is a dead giveaway, as Wachovia was the trophy sponsor back in the day.)

“Doesn’t it make you feel good to have kids like that?” Slayton says.

Eight of the 26 players and managers for the ’69 Falcons have died, including ace pitcher Mitch Pardue in March, but many are planning to attend the ceremony to reminisce.

THE 1969 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD FALCONS Players: Ken Batts, Dallas Belvin, Dennis Causey, Don Causey, John Causey, Ken Causey, Terry Clapp (deceased), Nick Costas, Bill Cross, Mike Evans, Bill Hobbs, Doug Humble, Wayne James, Walt Kannoy, Don Kiger, Danny Nunn, Mitch Pardue (deceased), Wayne Plaster (deceased), Rick Scoggins (deceased), Neal Staley, Walter Thompson (deceased). Coach: Bill Slayton. Managers: Eric Causey (deceased), Herbert Causey (deceased), James Coltrane, Buddy Goodman (deceased), David Goodman.

They remember Southeast’s two-game sweep of Stedman High School at Wallace-Rose Hill, and they still remember that the Greensboro Daily News report credited the winning triple in the 3-2 victory in Game 2 to Don Causey, who actually scored the winning run, instead of Bill Cross.

Those are the kinds of memories they can’t wait to share with their former coach.

“It’s going to mean a great deal to him that we can show him the attention that he deserves,” Don Causey says of Slayton. “Back in ’69, we may not have wanted much attention from him, but 53 years later when we get his attention it’s a lot of fun.”

When Slayton came to Southeast from Lenoir in the summer of 1964 to coach baseball and football, the Falcons hadn’t won a game in either sport the previous year. Southeast won two games in each sport during his first year at the school, and within four years both programs were making deep playoff runs. The football team reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A semifinals in 1968, and the baseball team won its only state title in 1969. The Falcons' football field is named for him.

“All of them were good kids,” Slayton says. “They fed off us and we fed off them. It was a good time to be down there coaching and teaching.”

The Falcons have been regular postseason participants in both sports in the decades since, reaching the Class 3-A baseball championship series in 2001 and 2007 and playing in the 3-AA football championship game in 2018.

“When you build something, you try to build it to last a long time,” Slayton says. “They’re still building on what we did. I’m really proud of that.”

Slayton’s former players are proud of him. Being able to present him with the new trophy Tuesday night will mean as much to them as it will to him.

“We’ve maintained a pretty close relationship over the years,” Don Causey says. “Just knowing that we still have the old guy around makes us feel good.”

One thing that would make Slayton feel good is if the new trophy is displayed in a safe place.

“They’d better,” Slayton says with a laugh, before adding, “I think they will.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.