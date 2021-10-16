No. 2 Northern Guilford escapes with wild 48-41 win at No. 6 Page

“We took our last timeout and we were going to take one shot and kick a field goal if we didn’t hit that shot,” Westberg said.

But the Nighthawks hit the shot, as Mercer found Timmons in the right-front corner of the end zone and the N.C. State-bound wideout beat a Page defender to come down with the pass.

“It went right through D.J. Southerland’s hands,” Page coach Doug Robertson said of his outstanding sophomore cornerback.

The game nearly slipped through Northern Guilford’s hands, even after the Nighthawks took a 27-0 lead late in the second quarter.

Page’s comeback began with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Nick Williamson to freshman Jerron Blackwell with 17.9 seconds to go in the second quarter. The Pirates cut into the lead further when they took the second-half kickoff and went 58 yards in two plays, the second a 55-yard TD pass from Williamson to Davontay Deloatch streaking down the right sideline.

A malady that has plagued Northern at times during its 8-0 start then became acute. A Nighthawks team that has often squandered offensive momentum with ill-timed penalties was flagged five times after starting its first possession of the half at its 34 and had to punt from its 20.