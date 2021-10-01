No. 2 Northern Guilford remains undefeated

A recap of No. 2 Northern Guilford's 38-13 football victory over Southwest Guilford on Friday night:
Why the Nighthawks won
After Southwest Guilford played a very tough first half, it wasn’t the second half the Cowboys wanted at all. Northern Guilford came out of the halftime locker room and ran off a 23-0 scoring run to win the game. The Nighthawks had two big defensive touchdowns, including Vance Bolyard’s 47-yard fumble return that gave Northern a commanding lead in the 4th quarter.
Records
Northern Guilford: 3-0 Metro 4-A, 6-0 overall
Southwest Guilford: 1-2, 3-3.
Up next
Northern Guilford: Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Southwest Guilford: Southeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary
|Northern Guilford
|7
|8
|13
|10
|–
|38
|Southwest Guilford
|0
|13
|0
|0
|–
|13
NG – Austin Flippen 43 fumble return (Grant McNeill kick) 1st, 0:26
NG – Terrell Timmons 4 pass from Jack Mercer (pass conv.) 2nd, 7:19
SWG – Cam McCain 19 run (Dawson Louya kick) 2nd, 3:54
SWG – Joey McGinness 4 run (pass failed) 2nd, 0:04
NG – Jordan McInnis 2 run (McNeill kick) 3rd, 09:34
NG – Manny Elliott 11 pass from Mercer (kick failed) 3rd, 1:33
NG – Vance Bolyard 47 fumble return (McNeill kick) 4th, 11:42
NG – McNeill 42 field goal 4th, 4:56