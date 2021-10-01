No. 2 Northern Guilford remains undefeated

Why the Nighthawks won

After Southwest Guilford played a very tough first half, it wasn’t the second half the Cowboys wanted at all. Northern Guilford came out of the halftime locker room and ran off a 23-0 scoring run to win the game. The Nighthawks had two big defensive touchdowns, including Vance Bolyard’s 47-yard fumble return that gave Northern a commanding lead in the 4th quarter.