 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 2 Northern Guilford remains undefeated
0 Comments
top story

No. 2 Northern Guilford remains undefeated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hsxtra football logo 022521 web

A recap of No. 2 Northern Guilford's 38-13 football victory over Southwest Guilford on Friday night:

Why the Nighthawks won

After Southwest Guilford played a very tough first half, it wasn’t the second half the Cowboys wanted at all. Northern Guilford came out of the halftime locker room and ran off a 23-0 scoring run to win the game. The Nighthawks had two big defensive touchdowns, including Vance Bolyard’s 47-yard fumble return that gave Northern a commanding lead in the 4th quarter.

Records

Northern Guilford: 3-0 Metro 4-A, 6-0 overall

Southwest Guilford: 1-2, 3-3.

Up next

Northern Guilford: Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Southwest Guilford: Southeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Scoring summary

Northern Guilford 13 10 – 38 
Southwest Guilford 13  013 

NG – Austin Flippen 43 fumble return (Grant McNeill kick) 1st, 0:26

NG – Terrell Timmons 4 pass from Jack Mercer (pass conv.) 2nd, 7:19

SWG – Cam McCain 19 run (Dawson Louya kick) 2nd, 3:54

SWG – Joey McGinness 4 run (pass failed) 2nd, 0:04

NG – Jordan McInnis 2 run (McNeill kick) 3rd, 09:34

NG – Manny Elliott 11 pass from Mercer (kick failed) 3rd, 1:33

NG – Vance Bolyard 47 fumble return (McNeill kick) 4th, 11:42

NG – McNeill 42 field goal 4th, 4:56

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News