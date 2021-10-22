No. 4 Dudley to play No. 5 Eastern Guilford for Mid-State 3-A championship

Dudley did its part Friday night in setting up a Mid-State 3-A Conference football showdown.
The convincing victory by the No. 4 Panthers against Southern Guilford means next week’s matchup at No. 5 Eastern Guilford will determine the conference champion.
“Everything is big from here on out,” Dudley coach Steven Davis said.
A recap of Dudley’s 59-6 football victory over visiting Southern Guilford on Friday night.
Why Dudley won
The Panthers churned out big play after big play, with three of them through the air resulting in touchdowns of 60 or more yards. Blessed with strikes on the first play of possessions along with stellar field position on other first snaps of possessions, the Panthers scored seven first-half touchdowns while using just 23 snaps in a smooth Senior Night performance. The outcome sent Southern Guilford, which played without coach Bear Bradley, to its third consecutive loss.
Stars
Dudley
QB Jahmier Slade: 8-for-13, 253 yards, 5 TDs; 1 rushing TD.
WR Mehki Wall: 3 catches for 165 yards, 3 TDs.
The big plays
Dudley scored on its first snap of the game when Wall broke away for a 62-yard play after catching a short pass from Slade. Then the Panthers forced Southern Guilford to punt, with Wall returning the ball 36 yards to the Southern Guilford 3-yard line to set up another touchdown.
Slade was on the mark most of the night.
“The thing I was most impressed with was that he made a lot of those throws on the run,” Davis said.
Wall caught three of the touchdown passes. R.J. Baker got in the act late in the first half with a 63-yard reception. K.J. Morehead added a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Three things we learned
1. The Panthers are ready for next tests. After a string of romps, Dudley will be in games that should carry extra juice the rest of the way.
“We’ve been waiting for a big game,” running back Michael Shaw said. “Next week will be a good test before we get to the (state) playoffs.”
In some ways, there shouldn’t be much change in Dudley practices.
“We good 100 percent every practice,” Slade said.
2. Dudley’s defense dominates. The Panthers were in position to post their fifth shutout in their last six games until Southern Guilford’s Bruce Dudley returned a third-quarter fumble for a touchdown. Before that play, the score was 59-0.
Still, it was another game with the Panthers defense pitching a shutout.
“Our D-line is real good,” Davis said. “It makes it easy on that back seven.”
The Panthers made nine tackles for losses in the first half.
3. Southern Guilford was without head coach Bear Bradley, who missed the game because of a medical issue that had him hospitalized earlier in the week. Defensive coordinator Chad Ellington filled in as interim coach.
“We knew coming in the biggest thing we had to do is work on execution and trying to make some plays,” Ellington said of the task against one of the state’s top teams. “It was like David vs. Goliath.”
Bradley will also sit out the season finale at High Point Central.
What they’re saying
• “That was all my guys. I put the ball up in the air and they go up and get it.” – Slade on his five touchdown throws.
• “Just enjoying the last scheduled home game with the seniors.” – Shaw, who’s one of the Dudley seniors.
• “That will be a shootout. If we didn’t have a game, I’d be there. That’s going to be a barn burner.” – Ellington on the Dudley-Eastern Guilford clash. The Storm lost 56-0 to Eastern Guilford last week.
Records
Southern Guilford: 2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 3-6 overall
Dudley: 6-0, 8-1
Up next
Southern Guilford: At High Point Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dudley: At Eastern Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary
|Southern Guilford
|0
|0
|6
|0
|–
|6
|Dudley
|14
|37
|8
|0
|–
|59
Dud – Mehki Wall 62 pass from Jahmier Slade (Adoul Bayor kick), 1st, 8:50
Dud – Michael Shaw 3 run (Bayor kick), 1st, 6:30
Dud – Wall 33 pass from Slade (Bayor kick), 2nd, 11:30
Dud – Slade 8 run (Bayor kick), 2nd, 10:27
Dud – Southern Guilford falls on own fumble in end zone, 2nd, 8:44
Dud – Wall 70 pass from Slade (Bayor kick), 2nd, 8:19
Dud – Jorge Lara 1 pass from Slade (Adoul Bayor kick), 2nd, 4:00
Dud – R.J. Baker 63 pass from Slade (Adoul Bayor kick), 2nd, 0:30
Dud – K.J. Morehead 66 run (Wall run), 3rd, 9:50
SG – Bruce Dudley 22 fumble return (run failed), 3rd, 1:20