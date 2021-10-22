No. 4 Dudley to play No. 5 Eastern Guilford for Mid-State 3-A championship

Dudley scored on its first snap of the game when Wall broke away for a 62-yard play after catching a short pass from Slade. Then the Panthers forced Southern Guilford to punt, with Wall returning the ball 36 yards to the Southern Guilford 3-yard line to set up another touchdown.

Slade was on the mark most of the night.

“The thing I was most impressed with was that he made a lot of those throws on the run,” Davis said.

Wall caught three of the touchdown passes. R.J. Baker got in the act late in the first half with a 63-yard reception. K.J. Morehead added a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Three things we learned

1. The Panthers are ready for next tests. After a string of romps, Dudley will be in games that should carry extra juice the rest of the way.

“We’ve been waiting for a big game,” running back Michael Shaw said. “Next week will be a good test before we get to the (state) playoffs.”

In some ways, there shouldn’t be much change in Dudley practices.

“We good 100 percent every practice,” Slade said.