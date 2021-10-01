No. 5 Southeast Guilford trounces Ragsdale

A recap of No. 5 Southeast Guilford’s 50-0 football victory over visiting Ragsdale on Friday night.
Why Southeast Guilford won
The Falcons had only one of six first-half touchdowns involve a possession when they had to cross midfield, and that was on the first series of the game. They took advantage of ideal field possession throughout the game along with Ragsdale’s shaky offense, having no problem snapping a two-game skid with a convincing victory on homecoming. There were a few big plays along the way, with quarterback Bryson Serrano, playing against his former team, connecting four times with receiver Cameron Williams. Each of those plays went for 20 or more yards, including one touchdown.
Stars
Ragsdale
S Andrew Siler: INT
Southeast Guilford
RB Elijah Davis: 12 carries, 43 yards, 4 TDs.
WR Cameron Williams: 4 catches, 112 yards, TD.
WR Jordan Farmer: Kickoff return for TD; 2 catches, 38 yards; 4 carries, 22 yards.
The big plays
• The Falcons scored on three consecutive plays for a total of 16 points in a 14-second span in the first quarter.
“That kind of swung things pretty fast,” Falcons coach Earl Bates said.
• Southeast Guilford converted a fourth-down play and then scored on the next snap when Davis ran in from 8 yards out. Ragsdale’s first snap was botched and it resulted in a safety. On the ensuing kick, Jordan Farmer made a 45-yard return for a touchdown for his first points of the season.
“I’ve wanted to get one all year,” Farmer said.
• Southeast Guilford had another short field, beginning at the Ragsdale 2-yard line following a blocked punt in the second quarter.
Three things we learned
1. Southeast Guilford will make you pay. The Falcons have run into a few tough foes this season, but when they’ve had the upper hand they look dominant. Their other victories came by 50-0 (vs. Smith) and 38-8 (vs. Southern Guilford).
2. He’s a true Falcon now. Serrano is in his first season with Southeast Guilford after transferring from Ragsdale, where he platooned at quarterback. The junior had a riveting out against his former team.
“I felt like I had to play my game,” he said, noting the matchup had his full attention.
Serrano was 9-for-12 for 195 yards with a touchdown throw and an interception.
Bates said Serrano continues to fit in with the Falcons.
“He had to step into a big role,” Bates said. “He did a lot of good this game.”
3. Falcons can fly on defense. Southeast Guilford posted its second shutout of the season. It also marked the third time the Falcons kept an opponent from a double-digit point total. This came in a game when the Tigers cross midfield with the ball only once.
What they’re saying
“We had to get that sour taste out of our mouths. We had that feeling all week.” – Serranto on the team responding to a lopsided loss to Northern Guilford a week earlier.
“We were all eager to get back out there and play. We were more concerned with the product Southeast put on the field.” – Bates on his team’s focus.
“(The best part) was every time we scored seeing my teammates smile. We really bounced back.” – Farmer, who switched positions in the fourth quarter and took snaps as the back-up quarterback.
Records
Ragsdale: 0-3 Metro 4-A, 1-4 overall
Southeast Guilford: 1-2, 3-3
Up next
Ragsdale: At Grimsley, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Southeast Guilford: At Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary
|Ragsdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|0
|Southeast Guilford
|23
|13
|7
|7
|–
|50
SEG – Elijah Davis 8 run (Aidan Bonde kick), 1st, 7:46
SEG – Safety, Ragsdale recovers own fumble in end zone, 1st, 7:39
SEG – Jordan Farmer 45 kickoff return (Bonde kick), 1st, 7:32
SEG – Davis 7 run (Bonde kick), 1st, 1:59
SEG – Davis 1 run (Bonde kick), 2nd, 4:40
SEG – Davis 2 run (kick failed), 2nd, 0:39