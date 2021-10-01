No. 5 Southeast Guilford trounces Ragsdale

Why Southeast Guilford won

The Falcons had only one of six first-half touchdowns involve a possession when they had to cross midfield, and that was on the first series of the game. They took advantage of ideal field possession throughout the game along with Ragsdale’s shaky offense, having no problem snapping a two-game skid with a convincing victory on homecoming. There were a few big plays along the way, with quarterback Bryson Serrano, playing against his former team, connecting four times with receiver Cameron Williams. Each of those plays went for 20 or more yards, including one touchdown.