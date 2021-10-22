No. 7 Southeast Guilford holds off No. 8 Northwest Guilford

Why the Falcons won

With playoff implications on the line in an essential elimination game, Vikings quarterback Tanner Ballou pinned the Falcons back at the 2-yard line with his leg on a quick punt late in the fourth quarter. Then, Northwest stuffed Southeast in the end zone for a safety with just under five minutes remaining to make the score 17-15. Northwest then drove the ball to the 8-yard line with just under three minutes remaining. The ball slipped out of Ballou’s hand on a keeper and was recovered by Southeast Guilford’s defense, and the Falcons offense drained the clock.