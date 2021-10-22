No. 7 Southeast Guilford holds off No. 8 Northwest Guilford

A recap of No. 7 Southeast Guilford's 17-15 football victory over No. 8 Northwest Guilford on Friday night.
Why the Falcons won
With playoff implications on the line in an essential elimination game, Vikings quarterback Tanner Ballou pinned the Falcons back at the 2-yard line with his leg on a quick punt late in the fourth quarter. Then, Northwest stuffed Southeast in the end zone for a safety with just under five minutes remaining to make the score 17-15. Northwest then drove the ball to the 8-yard line with just under three minutes remaining. The ball slipped out of Ballou’s hand on a keeper and was recovered by Southeast Guilford’s defense, and the Falcons offense drained the clock.
Records
Southeast Guilford: 4-2 Metro 4-A, 6-3 overall
Northwest Guilford: 2-4, 4-5.
Up next
Southeast Guilford: Page, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Guilford: At Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Scoring summary
|Southeast Guilford
|0
|10
|0
|7
|–
|17
|Northwest Guilford
|7
|6
|0
|2
|–
|15
NWG – Bristol Carter 11 run (Cameron Tippett kick ) 1st, 9:34
SEG – Cameron Williams 63 pass from Bryson Serrano (Aidan Bonde kick) 2nd, 9:54
NWG – Trent Cloud 29 pass from Tanner Ballou (kick failed) 2nd, 7:45
SEG – Bonde 19 FG, 2nd, 0:39
SEG – Alex McCalop 5 run (Bonde kick) 4th, 10:05
NWG – Safety., 4th, 6:07