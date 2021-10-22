 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 7 Southeast Guilford holds off No. 8 Northwest Guilford
0 Comments
top story

No. 7 Southeast Guilford holds off No. 8 Northwest Guilford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hsxtra football logo 022521 web

A recap of No. 7 Southeast Guilford's 17-15 football victory over No. 8 Northwest Guilford on Friday night.

Why the Falcons won

With playoff implications on the line in an essential elimination game, Vikings quarterback Tanner Ballou pinned the Falcons back at the 2-yard line with his leg on a quick punt late in the fourth quarter. Then, Northwest stuffed Southeast in the end zone for a safety with just under five minutes remaining to make the score 17-15. Northwest then drove the ball to the 8-yard line with just under three minutes remaining. The ball slipped out of Ballou’s hand on a keeper and was recovered by Southeast Guilford’s defense, and the Falcons offense drained the clock.

Records

Southeast Guilford: 4-2 Metro 4-A, 6-3 overall

Northwest Guilford: 2-4, 4-5.

Up next

Southeast Guilford: Page, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Guilford: At Southwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Scoring summary

Southeast Guilford 10 – 17 
Northwest Guilford – 15 

NWG – Bristol Carter 11 run (Cameron Tippett kick ) 1st, 9:34

SEG – Cameron Williams 63 pass from Bryson Serrano (Aidan Bonde kick) 2nd, 9:54

NWG – Trent Cloud 29 pass from Tanner Ballou (kick failed) 2nd, 7:45

SEG – Bonde 19 FG, 2nd, 0:39

SEG – Alex McCalop 5 run (Bonde kick) 4th, 10:05

NWG – Safety., 4th, 6:07

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News