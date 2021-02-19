No changes for area schools in final draft of NCHSAA realignment

The fourth and final draft of the N.C. High School Athletic Association's plan for the 2021-2025 realignment period was released Friday and left things unchanged for area schools. The NCHSAA's Board of Directors will vote on the plan at a meeting in March with the date still to be determined.
Here's what the conferences for area schools look like in the final draft (conference names will come later in the process):
Conference 56 (4-A)
Eight schools: Davie County, East Forsyth, Glenn, Mount Tabor, Parkland, Reagan, Reynolds, West Forsyth.
Conference 55 (4-A)
Eight schools: Grimsley, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Southeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford, Western Guilford.
Conference 47 (3-A)
Six schools: Asheboro, Central Davidson, Ledford, Montgomery Central, North Davidson, Oak Grove.
Conference 46 (3-A)
Eight schools: Atkins, Dudley, Eastern Guilford, High Point Central, Northeast Guilford, Rockingham County, Smith, Southern Guilford.
Conference 37 (2-A)
Seven schools: East Surry, Forbush, North Surry, North Wilkes, Surry Central, West Wilkes, Wilkes Central.
Conference 36 (1-A)
Seven schools: Alleghany, East Wilkes, Elkin, Mount Airy, North Stokes, South Stokes, Starmount.
Conference 34 (2-A)
Seven schools: Andrews, McMichael, Morehead, North Forsyth, Reidsville, Walkertown, West Stokes.
Conference 33 (2-A/1-A)
Seven schools: East Davidson (2-A), Lexington (2-A), North Rowan (1-A), Salisbury (2-A), South Davidson (1-A), Thomasville (1-A), West Davidson (2-A).
Conference 32 (1-A)
Seven schools: Bethany Community, Bishop McGuinness, Carver, Cornerstone Charter, Millennium Prep, N.C. Leadership Academy, Winston-Salem Prep.
Conference 31 (2-A/1-A)
Seven schools: Eastern Randolph (1-A), Providence Grove (2-A), Randleman (2-A), Southwestern Randolph (2-A), Trinity (2-A), Uwharrie Charter (1-A), Wheatmore (2-A).
Football-only Conference A (2-A/1-A)
Seven schools: Bishop McGuinness (1-A), Carver (1-A), Community School of Davidson (2-A), Huntersville Christ the King (2-A), Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (2-A), Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (1-A), Winston-Salem Prep (1-A).
