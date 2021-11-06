Northern Guilford comes up short against Lake Norman

GREENSBORO — When you play football against a very good triple-option team, you can’t afford to make many mistakes – offensively or defensively.
Northern Guilford didn’t make many Friday night, but the ones the Nighthawks did make were the difference as they were upset by Lake Norman 28-21 in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs.
Up 7-0 and driving for a second score in as many possessions, 11th-seeded Northern (9-2) turned the ball over when junior quarterback Jack Mercer’s pass to the left flat was intercepted by Lake Norman linebacker Mikey Salle on his knees at the 3-yard line.
“We threw the pick there on the second drive when we could’ve gone up two scores and probably changed things a little bit for us,” Nighthawks coach Erik Westberg said.
No. 22 seed Lake Norman (8-3) drove 97 yards in 13 plays – all of them runs from their triple-option attack – to tie the score on a 1-yard run by Caleb Douthit. After Northern turned it over on downs, the Wildcats fumbled away the ball on their next possession. But after a Nighthawks punt, Lake Norman went up 14-7 with 2:31 to play in the half when Chase Wigginton took a pitch and scored from 2 yards.
Northern tied it 42.1 seconds before halftime on a 14-yard run by Jordan McInnis and Grant McNeill’s extra-point kick.
The Nighthawks ran 37 plays in the first half to Lake Norman’s 29, but the third quarter was a nightmare for Northern when it came to time of possession.
The Wildcats took the second-half kickoff and drove 66 yards in 10 plays, the last a 5-yard TD run by Ryan Peacock with 7:41 to play in the period.
Two plays after the ensuing kickoff, Northern’s Manny Elliott couldn’t pull in a pass from Mercer inside the Lake Norman 30-yard line and the Wildcats’ Jack Baker came up with a diving interception at the 27.
Then, the Nighthawks’ defense couldn’t get off the field as Lake Norman drove 73 yards in 12 plays to make it a two-score game, at 28-14 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Four the third, Northern ran two plays to the Wildcats’ 21.
“We knew with these guys averaging as many points as they were (46 per game), they were a lot like the team I had last year,” said Lake Norman coach Jonathan Oliphant. “Senior-heavy, not going to beat themselves. The kid playing quarterback is their trigger man and he’s got athletes everywhere. We knew we had to take the air out of the game. We knew we had to slow them down and keep our defense off the field to limit their possessions.”
The Wildcats did just that after halftime as Douthit finished with 120 yards on 20 carries, Wigginton had 116 yards on 13 rushes and quarterback Jackson Garlick picked up 63 of his 67 yards on nine carries in the second half. Northern struggled with missed tackles and missed assignments for much of the night as Lake Norman finished with 340 yards on 57 carries and no pass attempts.
“That’s what the triple does,” Westberg said of the Wildcats’ offense. “There’s three threats at all times. The quarterback did a nice job of making the reads, pulling it and getting yards when he could. We did make some good adjustments at halftime, but hat’s off to them. They did a really good job of executing.”
Down 28-14, Northern made it a one-score game when Mercer broke multiple tackles on an inside run, stumbled, then regained his balance and rumbled 48 yards for a TD with 8:43 to play.
The Nighthawks’ defense finally got a stop, thanks to an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on Lake Norman, and Northern took over at its 11-yard line after a punt with 4:25 to play.
The Nighthawks overcame a holding penalty and nearly overcame a disastrously high snap that cost them 13 yards. On fourth-and-10 from the Lake Norman 44, Mercer moved around to buy time and spotted senior wide receiver Terrell Timmons behind the Wildcats’ secondary. Timmons went high in the air over a defensive back to grab the football, but he was unable to hang on to Mercer’s heave in the end zone when he landed awkwardly on his head and neck with 47.3 seconds left in the game.
Timmons remained down on the field for at least 20 minutes as medical personnel treated him. Eventually, Timmons was taken off the field on a backboard, placed in an ambulance and transported to Moses Cone Hospital as fans held up four fingers for the Nighthawks’ No. 4. Westberg said the N.C. State commit “checked neurologically fine and they’re going to evaluate him at the hospital.”
When the game finally resumed, Lake Norman took a knee twice and Northern Guilford’s season was over. It was a disappointing finish for a senior-dominated Nighthawks team that won its first nine games before a 42-36 defeat on Oct. 29 against unbeaten Grimsley and the first-round playoff loss.
“They were a fun group to be around, fun to coach,” Westberg said. “They worked hard for four years here in this program. They put us in position to have a home playoff game and I’m extremely proud of them for that. We just fell a little short tonight.”
Stars
Lake Norman — FB Caleb Douthit 20 carries, 120 yards, TD; QB Jackson Garlick 11 carries, 67 yards, TD; RB Chase Wigginton 13 carries, 116 yards, TD.
Northern Guilford — QB Jack Mercer 22-of-30 passing, 184 yards, 2 INTs, 13 rushes, 92 yards, 2 TDs; RB Jordan McInnis 10 carries, 79 yards, TD, 6 catches, 58 yards.
What they said
“Our offense had not been playing great up to this point. We had a pretty decent week of practice and I felt like the kids believed we had a chance. I knew we had to come out here and score some points early to get some momentum and keep that belief going. Shoutout to these kids and these coaches.” – Jonathan Oliphant, Lake Norman coach
“We had to play from behind and they got the second interception on the tipped ball. The last drive, it was a bad snap and then a penalty. We were moving and then something would happen to stall us a little bit.” – Erik Westberg, Northern Guilford coach
Records
Lake Norman: 8-3.
Northern Guilford: 9-2.
Scoring summary
Lake Norman 0 14 7 7 — 28
Northern Guilford 7 7 0 7 — 21
NG – Jack Mercer 1 run (Grant McNeill kick), 1st, 11:02
LN – Caleb Douthit 1 run (Michael Buck kick), 2nd, 11:14
LN – Chase Wigginton 2 run (Buck kick), 2nd, 2:31
NG – Jordan McInnis 14 run (McNeill kick), 2nd, 42.1
LN – Ryan Peacock 5 run (Buck kick), 3rd, 7:41
LN – Jackson Garlick 5 run (Buck kick), 4th, 11:55