Northern Guilford comes up short against Lake Norman

The Nighthawks ran 37 plays in the first half to Lake Norman’s 29, but the third quarter was a nightmare for Northern when it came to time of possession.

The Wildcats took the second-half kickoff and drove 66 yards in 10 plays, the last a 5-yard TD run by Ryan Peacock with 7:41 to play in the period.

Two plays after the ensuing kickoff, Northern’s Manny Elliott couldn’t pull in a pass from Mercer inside the Lake Norman 30-yard line and the Wildcats’ Jack Baker came up with a diving interception at the 27.

Then, the Nighthawks’ defense couldn’t get off the field as Lake Norman drove 73 yards in 12 plays to make it a two-score game, at 28-14 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Four the third, Northern ran two plays to the Wildcats’ 21.

“We knew with these guys averaging as many points as they were (46 per game), they were a lot like the team I had last year,” said Lake Norman coach Jonathan Oliphant. “Senior-heavy, not going to beat themselves. The kid playing quarterback is their trigger man and he’s got athletes everywhere. We knew we had to take the air out of the game. We knew we had to slow them down and keep our defense off the field to limit their possessions.”