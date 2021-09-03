Northern Guilford crushes Western Alamance, 50-0

A recap of the Northern Guilford football team's 50-0 rout of Western Alamance on Friday night:
Why Northern Guilford won
The Nighthawks trampled Western Alamance with senior running back Jordan McInnis, avenging last year’s heartbreaking, season-ending overtime loss to the Warriors. Quarterback Jack Mercer was sharp in the pocket, connecting with his targets throughout the game. Western Alamance couldn’t get anything going against a stout Nighthawks defense.
Stars
Northern Guilford
Jack Mercer: 12-for-14, 319 yards, four touchdowns.
Jordan McInnis: 12 rushes, 190 yards, three touchdowns; one reception, 62 yards.
Western Alamance
Kevion Hudson: Two fumble recoveries.
Records
Northern Guilford: 3-0.
Western Alamance: 0-2.
Up next
Northern Guilford: At Ragsdale, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
Western Alamance: At Southern Alamance, 7 p.m. Friday.
Scoring summary
|Northern Guilford
|0
|21
|22
|7
|–
|50
|Western Alamance
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|0
NG – Manny Elliott 29 pass from Jack Mercer (Grant McNeil kick), 2nd, 9:13
NG – Jordan McInnis 43 run (McNeil kick) 2nd, 6:46
NG – Terrell Timmons 47 pass from Mercer (McNeil kick), 2nd, 3:12
NG – McInnis 63 run (McInnis run) 3rd, 11:43
NG – McInnis 1 run (McNeil kick) 3rd, 8:59
NG – Timmons 67 pass from Mercer (McNeil kick) 3rd, 2:52
NG – Zion Crawford 44 pass from Mercer (McNeil kick) 4th, 4:40