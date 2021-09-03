 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northern Guilford crushes Western Alamance, 50-0
0 Comments
top story

Northern Guilford crushes Western Alamance, 50-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hsxtra football logo 022521 web

A recap of the Northern Guilford football team's 50-0 rout of Western Alamance on Friday night:

Why Northern Guilford won

The Nighthawks trampled Western Alamance with senior running back Jordan McInnis, avenging last year’s heartbreaking, season-ending overtime loss to the Warriors. Quarterback Jack Mercer was sharp in the pocket, connecting with his targets throughout the game. Western Alamance couldn’t get anything going against a stout Nighthawks defense.

Stars

Northern Guilford

Jack Mercer: 12-for-14, 319 yards, four touchdowns.

Jordan McInnis: 12 rushes, 190 yards, three touchdowns; one reception, 62 yards.

Western Alamance

Kevion Hudson: Two fumble recoveries.

Records

Northern Guilford: 3-0.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Western Alamance: 0-2.

Up next

Northern Guilford: At Ragsdale, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17.

Western Alamance: At Southern Alamance, 7 p.m. Friday.

Scoring summary

Northern Guilford 21 22 – 50 
Western Alamance  0 0 00–  0

NG – Manny Elliott 29 pass from Jack Mercer (Grant McNeil kick), 2nd, 9:13

NG – Jordan McInnis 43 run (McNeil kick) 2nd, 6:46

NG – Terrell Timmons 47 pass from Mercer (McNeil kick), 2nd, 3:12

NG – McInnis 63 run (McInnis run) 3rd, 11:43

NG – McInnis 1 run (McNeil kick) 3rd, 8:59

NG – Timmons 67 pass from Mercer (McNeil kick) 3rd, 2:52

NG – Zion Crawford 44 pass from Mercer (McNeil kick) 4th, 4:40

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News