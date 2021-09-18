Northern Guilford rolls to fourth straight win

JAMESTOWN — Northern Guilford’s offensive machine sputtered at the start, but quickly reached full roar as the No. 3-ranked Nighthawks dropped Ragsdale 49-8 on Friday at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium.

Junior quarterback Jack Mercer tossed five touchdown passes, three to Manny Elliott, while Terrell Timmons returned two punts for scores in the rout. Northern (1-0 Metro 4-A, 4-0 overall) took all of 58 seconds to score after the opening kick, but failed to achieve any offensive rhythm in the first quarter and most of the second. Passes that typically fell easily into the hands of receivers were overthrown or batted dangerously about in the secondary.

“We came out sluggish and just a step slow,” Nighthawks coach Erik Westberg said. “We missed some passes that we should have completed, which I think would have made a different first quarter for us. Our defense was a little sluggish as well, coming off a bye week. It’s kind of one of those things. But we found our groove in that second quarter, and we played better football from there on out.”