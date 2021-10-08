Northern Guilford runs over Northwest in 48-14 win

GREENSBORO — When you’re a football coach and you see an opponent’s weakness, you’re going to exploit it. Even if the opposing coach is a friend who’s more like a brother.
So when Northern Guilford’s Erik Westberg saw Grimsley and Page run all over Northwest Guilford coach Kevin Wallace’s defense the last two weeks, he ran the ball Friday night. Again. And again.
Northern, ranked No. 2 in the HSXtra.com Top 10 poll, rolled up 291 yards and four touchdowns on the ground to stay unbeaten with a 48-14 win over No. 8 Northwest at Johnny Roscoe Stadium.
“We really wanted to run the ball,” Westberg said, “and we have a running back who can do it.”
That running back is senior Jordan McInnis, who finished the night with 187 yards on 21 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. The surprise for the Nighthawks – and possibly for Northwest – was the running of quarterback Jack Mercer. The junior, known more as a passer, had 104 yards on 13 carries and also ran for two touchdowns.
“We had the matchup up front where we knew we could run the football against them,” Westberg said. “We did some good things to keep it away from (All-Area linebacker Xavier Simmons). That’s why we ran Jack a lot with the counter action and the back coming across, and that kind of held him. We did a lot of motion stuff as well. We showed a little bit different formation, a bunch set that they hadn’t seen.”
What Wallace had seen before was his Vikings (1-3 Metro 4-A, 3-4 overall) giving up big yardage on the ground. It happened in a 55-21 loss to Grimsley and in a 34-13 defeat at Page.
“Same exact story three games in a row,” Wallace said. “Three almost identical outcomes, and three identical ways to that outcome. We’ve got to stop the run and we have to stop committing big-time turnovers and penalties.”
Northwest quarterback Tanner Ballou threw two interceptions and the Vikings gave up a blocked punt for a touchdown in the second half as Northern (4-0, 7-0) pulled away from a 10-point halftime lead.
In the first half, the Vikings moved the ball effectively at times on the ground behind the running of Simmons, a Missouri commit who is Northwest’s best athlete. He had five of his nine carries and 66 of his 67 yards in the opening two quarters, but because he’s needed on defense the Vikings have to use him judiciously.
“It hurts us not being able to use ‘X’ all the time and use (linebacker) Connor Balton all the time,” Wallace said. “With our numbers we’ve got kids going both ways. We wish we could just line up and hand ‘X’ the ball every dang snap. Maybe it’s a different outcome. But we just can’t do that.”
Northern can’t commit as many penalties as it did Friday night if the Nighthawks want to win next Friday at Page and Oct. 29 when top-ranked Grimsley visits. Westberg’s team was flagged 12 times for 112 yards, and number of the penalties stopped or slowed drives.
“Penalties, we hurt ourselves on offense, especially in the first half,” Northern’s coach said. “We came up at halftime and we felt kind of down, almost like we were losing the game, because of the penalties. We should’ve had more points in the board. We have to clean that up.”
But the Nighthawks can rely on a defense that held Northwest to 201 yards for the night and only 63 in the second half.
Stars
Northwest Guilford — QB Tanner Ballou 16-of-30 passing, 154 yards, TD, 2 INTs; RB/LB Xavier Simmons 9 carries, 67 yards, TD; WR Trent Cloud 7 catches, 88 yards; DB Elijah Marquez INT.
Northern Guilford — QB Jack Mercer 9-of-16 passing, 88 yards, TD, 13 carries, 104 yards, 2 TDs; RB Jordan McInnis 21 carries, 187 yards, 2 TDs; DB Ishmel Atkins blocked punt; DB Ben Bluitt INT; DB Jaton Harris INT; K Grant McNeill 2-for-2 on FG attempts, 6-for-6 on XP kicks.
What they said
“We’re still young. We have to get over these mistakes and learn how to compete for a whole game.” – Kevin Wallace, Northwest Guilford coach
“I love this team. They work hard, they love football, they’re fun to be around. This is a group that’s been together since they were freshmen, and watching them develop has been awesome.” – Erik Westberg, Northern Guilford coach
Records
Northwest Guilford: 1-3 Metro 4-A, 3-4 overall.
Northern Guilford: 4-0 Metro 4-A, 7-0 overall.
Up next
Northwest Guilford: Ragsdale, Oct. 15.
Northern Guilford: At No. 6 Page, Oct. 15.
Scoring summary
Northwest Guilford 7 7 0 0 — 14
Northern Guilford 14 10 10 14 — 48
NG – Vance Bolyard 16 pass from Jack Mercer (Grant McNeill kick), 1st, 8:42
NW – Alex Sarantos 19 pass from Tanner Ballou (Cameron Tippett kick), 1st, 4:08
NG – Mercer 20 run (McNeill kick), 1st, 2:38
NG – Jordan McInnis 4 run (McNeill kick), 2nd, 5:10
NW – Xavier Simmons 57 run (Tippett kick), 2nd, 4:18
NG – FG McNeill 22, 2nd, 1:48