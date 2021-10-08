Northern Guilford runs over Northwest in 48-14 win

What Wallace had seen before was his Vikings (1-3 Metro 4-A, 3-4 overall) giving up big yardage on the ground. It happened in a 55-21 loss to Grimsley and in a 34-13 defeat at Page.

“Same exact story three games in a row,” Wallace said. “Three almost identical outcomes, and three identical ways to that outcome. We’ve got to stop the run and we have to stop committing big-time turnovers and penalties.”

Northwest quarterback Tanner Ballou threw two interceptions and the Vikings gave up a blocked punt for a touchdown in the second half as Northern (4-0, 7-0) pulled away from a 10-point halftime lead.

In the first half, the Vikings moved the ball effectively at times on the ground behind the running of Simmons, a Missouri commit who is Northwest’s best athlete. He had five of his nine carries and 66 of his 67 yards in the opening two quarters, but because he’s needed on defense the Vikings have to use him judiciously.

“It hurts us not being able to use ‘X’ all the time and use (linebacker) Connor Balton all the time,” Wallace said. “With our numbers we’ve got kids going both ways. We wish we could just line up and hand ‘X’ the ball every dang snap. Maybe it’s a different outcome. But we just can’t do that.”