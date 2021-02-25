Northern Guilford to visit West Carteret in Class 3-A boys basketball third round

GREENSBORO – During an undefeated season, Northern Guilford’s boys basketball team hasn’t been challenged a lot, but that changed quickly during the second round of the playoffs against Fayetteville Westover.
The Nighthawks (16-0) trailed 20-16 after the first quarter but went back to the same formula that has made them successful this season – tough defense, sharing the basketball and playing as a team. They advanced to the third round with a 67-54 win over the Wolverines, and they'll visit West Carteret on Saturday.
“We realized we could play with these guys, and we got back to playing our game,” said Northern Guilford coach Kellen Parrish. “They’re enjoying playing together. They’re enjoying the fact that they can play. They’re hungry for success and it shows.”
Parrish said that his team loves to share the basketball and run the floor, but the Westover zone trap forced them to play at a more deliberate pace. They eventually adjusted.
“We had seen it on film and we practiced for it,” Parrish said of the trap. “It was a great job by the other members of our team to prepare our starters for that zone. It’s not how we want to play. We still want to get out in transition and get easy baskets.”
Manny Elliott led the Nighthawks with 19 points and Nolan Hodge added 16. Nijah Whitley provided help on both of ends of the floor, contributing 14 points and shutting down D’Marco Dunn, a North Carolina signee, with tight, man-to-man defense most of the game. Dunn scored 16 points, well below his average of 24 per game.
“Nijah Whitley played the game of his life against him (Dunn) today so I’m very proud of him,” Parrish said. “He always guards the other team’s best player. It doesn’t matter (what size). Nijah is ready for the fight.”
Elliott said they were ready to be challenged after easy wins over most of the teams in their conference. He said they felt that not a lot of people thought they would win against Westover.
“Coming into the game, we wanted to play some great defense and we were looking forward to the competition,” Elliott said. “There’s no selfishness on this team. We just all play together. Our coaches get us well prepared. It’s good to see our hard work paying off.”
Scoring summary
Fayetteville Westover 20 6 12 16 – 54
Northern Guilford 16 14 15 22 – 67
Fayetteville Westover: D’Marco Dunn 16, Darius Jewell 14, Marvin Fletcher 13, Mikey Campbell 10, Elijah Hayes 1.
Northern Guilford: Manny Elliott 19, Nolan Hodge 16, Nijah Whitley 14, Jackson Helms 11, Owen Griffith 5, Sam Emerick 2.