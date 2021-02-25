Northern Guilford to visit West Carteret in Class 3-A boys basketball third round

GREENSBORO – During an undefeated season, Northern Guilford’s boys basketball team hasn’t been challenged a lot, but that changed quickly during the second round of the playoffs against Fayetteville Westover.

The Nighthawks (16-0) trailed 20-16 after the first quarter but went back to the same formula that has made them successful this season – tough defense, sharing the basketball and playing as a team. They advanced to the third round with a 67-54 win over the Wolverines, and they'll visit West Carteret on Saturday.

“We realized we could play with these guys, and we got back to playing our game,” said Northern Guilford coach Kellen Parrish. “They’re enjoying playing together. They’re enjoying the fact that they can play. They’re hungry for success and it shows.”

Parrish said that his team loves to share the basketball and run the floor, but the Westover zone trap forced them to play at a more deliberate pace. They eventually adjusted.

“We had seen it on film and we practiced for it,” Parrish said of the trap. “It was a great job by the other members of our team to prepare our starters for that zone. It’s not how we want to play. We still want to get out in transition and get easy baskets.”