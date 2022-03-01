Northern Guilford's dream of unbeaten season ends

The Nighthawks suffered their first defeat, going more than five minutes before scoring in the second half, falling into a 28-19 hole. Sixth-seeded Chambers used a half-court trapping defense, leading to numerous turnovers and then layups at the other end. The Nighthawks led 11-8 after the first quarter, but endured offensive lulls that were devastating. They scored their last 11 points in the game’s final 5½ minutes.