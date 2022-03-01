 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northern Guilford's dream of unbeaten season ends
0 Comments

Northern Guilford's dream of unbeaten season ends

  • 0
HSExtra-basketball

GREENSBORO — Here’s a recap of the Northern Guilford girls’ basketball team’s 49-34 loss to visiting Charlotte Chambers in Tuesday night’s Class 4-A West Regional semifinals:

The Nighthawks suffered their first defeat, going more than five minutes before scoring in the second half, falling into a 28-19 hole. Sixth-seeded Chambers used a half-court trapping defense, leading to numerous turnovers and then layups at the other end. The Nighthawks led 11-8 after the first quarter, but endured offensive lulls that were devastating. They scored their last 11 points in the game’s final 5½ minutes.

Leading scorers:

Charlotte Chambers: Trinity Moreland 16

Northern Guilford: Lizzie Gram 7, Laurel Zlotkowski 7.

Records

Charlotte Chambers: 22-6

Northern Guilford: 29-1

Up next

Charlotte Chambers vs. Charlotte Catholic in Saturday’s regional final.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The key dates for March Madness

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert