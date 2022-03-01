Northern Guilford's dream of unbeaten season ends

GREENSBORO — Here’s a recap of the Northern Guilford girls’ basketball team’s 49-34 loss to visiting Charlotte Chambers in Tuesday night’s Class 4-A West Regional semifinals:
The Nighthawks suffered their first defeat, going more than five minutes before scoring in the second half, falling into a 28-19 hole. Sixth-seeded Chambers used a half-court trapping defense, leading to numerous turnovers and then layups at the other end. The Nighthawks led 11-8 after the first quarter, but endured offensive lulls that were devastating. They scored their last 11 points in the game’s final 5½ minutes.
Leading scorers:
Charlotte Chambers: Trinity Moreland 16
Northern Guilford: Lizzie Gram 7, Laurel Zlotkowski 7.
Records
Charlotte Chambers: 22-6
Northern Guilford: 29-1
Up next
Charlotte Chambers vs. Charlotte Catholic in Saturday’s regional final.