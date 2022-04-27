Northwest Guilford alum Tre' Turner headlines area NFL draft prospects

The NFL draft begins Thursday night and ends Sunday. There are seven rounds in the draft with 262 players who will be picked over the three days.

Here’s a look at four former high school standouts from our area who could be drafted or sign as undrafted free agents.

Madison Cone

High school: East Forsyth

Colleges: Wisconsin and Appalachian State

Position: DB

Highlights: Played 33 games in four years at Wisconsin while not only earning his undergraduate degree but a master's in educational leadership and policy analysis. ... Had 26 tackles and two interceptions for the Badgers. ... Started eight games in his lone season at Appalachian State, contributing 25 tackles, four pass break-ups and a tackle for loss.

Mock information: Cone's lack of size (5-8, 175) will work against him, but his versatility and production at the college level should earn him an opportunity. He projects as an undrafted free agent.

Simeon Gatling

High school: Dudley

Colleges: North Carolina, Iowa Western CC, Morgan State, Bowie State

Highlights: After playing sparingly as a preferred walk-on at North Carolina, Gatling had 40 tackles, including six for losses, a sack and an interception in one junior college season. ... Made 69 tackles, including three for losses, and had three pass break-ups in one season at Morgan State. ... Had 52 stops, including nine for losses, and six pass break-ups in one season as a graduate student at Division II Bowie State.

Mock information: Gatling made plays at every level, but nothing jumps out, including his size (5-10, 195). He projects as an undrafted free agent.

Thomas Hennigan

High school: Northwest Guilford

College: Appalachian State

Highlights: Had 242 catches, 3,124 yards (12.9 per catch) and 23 TDs in five seasons at Appalachian State. ... School's all-time leader in receptions, No. 2 in receiving yards and No. 4 in receiving TDs. ... Started 65 games. ... Academic All-American in 2020. ... Three-time All-Sun Belt Conference.

Mock information: Hennigan's 4.7-second 40 time at Appalachian State's pro day won't help, but the 6-foot-1, 210-pound receiver has the production and intangibles teams want to see. His ability to contribute immediately on special teams is a plus. He projects as a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent.

Ja'Quan McMillian

High school: West Forsyth

College: East Carolina

Highlights: McMillian was a contributor from Day One at ECU, finishing his three-year career with 11 interceptions. ... Ran a 4.49-second 40 at the Pirates' pro day.

Mock information: Pro Football Focus gave McMillian the No. 1 coverage grade among FBS cornerbacks for the 2021 season and ranked him as the No. 93 overall player in the country. CBSSports.com ranks the 5-foot-10, 180-pound redshirt sophomore as the No. 36 corner and No. 287 overall player in this draft class. He projects as a mid- to late-round pick.

Tré Turner

High school: Northwest Guilford

College: Virginia Tech

Highlights: Had 134 catches for 2,292 yards (17.1 yards per catch) and 14 TDs in four seasons at Virginia Tech. ... 2020 All-ACC Second Team (PFF College). ... 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Invitee.

Mock information: Turner's big-play ability and ball skills were apparent when he was healthy, but injuries slowed the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver at Virginia Tech. His 4.51-second 40 time at the NFL combine didn't blow away scouts, but his willingness to perform at two pro days (Virginia Tech and Liberty) on the same day impressed teams. Turner is the No. 33 wide receiver and No. 262 overall prospect in CBSSports.com rankings. He projects as a mid- to late-round pick

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

