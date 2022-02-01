Northwest Guilford, Eastern Guilford advance in NCHSAA wrestling

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
Monday's results
CLASS 4-A WEST
At Northwest Guilford
First round
No. 1 Northwest Guilford 48, No. 16 Mint Hill Rocky River 36
No. 8 Charlotte Catholic 58, No. 9 Charlotte Olympic 12
Second round
No. 1 Northwest Guilford 51, No. 8 Charlotte Catholic 18
At Matthews Weddington
First round
No. 12 Northern Guilford 43, No. 5 Cornelius Hough 36
No. 14 Davie County 38, No. 3 Matthews Weddington 34
Second round
No. 14 Davie County 46, No. 12 Northern Guilford 37
At West Forsyth
First round
No. 3 West Forsyth 42, No. 14 Indian Trail Porter Ridge 33
No. 11 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 62, No. 6 Watauga 16
Second round
No. 11 Hickory Ridge 37, No. 3 West Forsyth 30
CLASS 3-A WEST
At Eastern Guilford
First round
No. 5 Enka 40, No. 12 East Henderson 39
No. 4 Eastern Guilford 40, No. 13 North Gaston 31
Second round
No. 4 Eastern Guilford 39, No. 5 Enka 38
At North Henderson
First round
No. 3 North Henderson 39, No. 14 Oak Grove 36
No. 11 West Rowan def. No. 6 Asheboro
Second round
No. 3 North Henderson def. No. 11 West Rowan
At Central Cabarrus
First round
No. 7 Ashe County 31, No. 10 St. Stephens 30
No. 2 Central Cabarrus 54, No. 15 Rockingham County 27
Second round
No. 7 Ashe County 43, No. 2 Central Cabarrus 34
CLASS 2-A WEST
At Mount Pleasant
First round
No. 3 Mount Pleasant 43, No. 14 Reidsville 33
No. 11 Newton-Conover 48, No. 6 East Gaston 35
Second round
No. 11 Newton-Conover 45, No. 3 Mount Pleasant 35
At Trinity
First round
No. 7 Morehead 45, No. 10 West Stanly 24
No. 2 Trinity 50, No. 15 West Wilkes 18
Second round
No. 2 Trinity 54, No. 7 Morehead 21
CLASS 1-A EAST
At Rosewood
First round
No. 10 Monroe Union Academy 42, No. 7 Bishop McGuinness 30
No. 2 Rosewood 84, No. 15 Pinetown Northside 0
Second round
No. 2 Rosewood 78, No. 10 Union Academy 6
Wednesday's matches
CLASS 4-A WEST
At Lake Norman
Third round
No. 14 Davie County vs. No. 1 Northwest Guilford
No. 11 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at No. 2 Lake Norman
Regional final
Third-round winners
CLASS 3-A WEST
At Newton Foard
Third round
No. 4 Eastern Guilford at No. 1 Newton Foard
No. 7 Ashe County vs. No. 3 North Henderson