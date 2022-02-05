Northwest Guilford falls just short of state wrestling title

The Vikings' bid for a second NCHSAA Class 4-A dual team championship in four years ends with a 32-31 loss to Wilmington Laney.
What
NCHSAA Class 4-A dual team wrestling championship
Where
Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
Why the Vikings lost
Northwest Guilford’s comeback from a 16-point deficit came up just short. The Vikings (25-1) fell behind when their inexperience at the higher weights proved costly and left them down 32-16.
Northwest began its comeback with a pin by Eli Pendergrass at 120 pounds and cut the margin to 32-28 when Laney standout Mark Samuel lost by injury default at 126.
The final bout, at 132 pounds, pitted Laney’s Jayden Harrison against the Vikings’ Will Gibson, with Gibson needing a major decision to tie the match or a technical fall or pin to win it. Harrison held Gibson to a 2-0 win and the three team points left Northwest one short in its bid for a second title in four years. It was the first dual team title for Laney (16-1).
Outstanding wrestlers
Despite the loss in the final bout, Harrison was named the most outstanding wrestler for keeping it close enough to secure the victory for Laney. In addition to Pendergrass and Gibson, winners for Northwest included Donorris Abbew (5-3 at 220), Drew Pepin (12-1 at 152), Colin Queen (5-4 at 145) and Kyle Pruden (pin at 106). Pepin also received the NCHSAA’s Sportsmanship Award.
Next up
NCHSAA individual regionals, Friday-Saturday: Class 4-A Midwest, Cabarrus County Arena, Concord; Class 3-A Midwest, Eastern Guilford HS; Class 2-A Midwest, Cabarrus County Arena, Concord; Class 1-A West, Alleghany HS.
