Northwest Guilford falls just short of state wrestling title

The Vikings' bid for a second NCHSAA Class 4-A dual team championship in four years ends with a 32-31 loss to Wilmington Laney.

What

NCHSAA Class 4-A dual team wrestling championship

Where

Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Why the Vikings lost

Northwest Guilford’s comeback from a 16-point deficit came up just short. The Vikings (25-1) fell behind when their inexperience at the higher weights proved costly and left them down 32-16.

Northwest began its comeback with a pin by Eli Pendergrass at 120 pounds and cut the margin to 32-28 when Laney standout Mark Samuel lost by injury default at 126.

The final bout, at 132 pounds, pitted Laney’s Jayden Harrison against the Vikings’ Will Gibson, with Gibson needing a major decision to tie the match or a technical fall or pin to win it. Harrison held Gibson to a 2-0 win and the three team points left Northwest one short in its bid for a second title in four years. It was the first dual team title for Laney (16-1).