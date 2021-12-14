 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwest Guilford girls, Greensboro Day boys are top seeds for HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational
0 Comments
top story

Northwest Guilford girls, Greensboro Day boys are top seeds for HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New HAECO basketball tournament logo 2021

GREENSBORO — The Northwest Guilford girls and Greensboro Day boys will be the top seeds when the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational basketball tournament tips off Dec. 27.

Four basketball players receive Bill Lee scholarships

The 45th annual holiday event includes the boys and girls teams from Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Smith, Southeast Guilford. After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, games will be played Dec. 27-29 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Tournament books containing tickets for all games are $20, and single-session tickets are $10 for the first two days and $15 for championship day.

SCHEDULE

BOYS

Dec. 27

Court 2

No. 2 Grimsley vs. No. 7 Ragsdale, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 6 Page, 4 p.m.

Court 1

No. 1 Greensboro Day vs. No. 8 Southeast Guilford, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Dudley vs. No. 5 Smith, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28

Court 2

Greensboro Day-Southeast Guilford loser vs. Dudley-Smith loser, 4:30 p.m.

Grimsley-Ragsdale loser vs. Northwest Guilford-Page loser, 6 p.m.

Court 1

Greensboro Day-Southeast Guilford winner vs. Dudley-Smith winner, 6 p.m.

Grimsley-Ragsdale winner vs. Northwest Guilford-Page winner, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29

Court 2

Seventh-place game, noon

Court 1

Fifth-place game, noon

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Dec. 27

Court 1

No. 1 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 8 Dudley, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Greensboro Day vs. No. 5 Page, 4:30 p.m.

Court 2

No. 2 Ragsdale vs. No. 7 Grimsley, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Southeast Guilford vs. No. 3 Smith, 7 p.m.

Dec. 28

Court 2

Northwest Guilford-Dudley loser vs. Greensboro Day-Page loser, 1:30 p.m.

Ragsdale-Grimsley loser vs. Smith-Southeast Guilford loser, 3 p.m.

Court 1

Northwest Guilford-Dudley winner vs. Greensboro Day-Page winner, 1:30 p.m.

Ragsdale-Grimsley winner vs. Smith-Southeast Guilford winner, 3 p.m.

Dec. 29

Court 2

Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Court 1

Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

WATCH NOW: Northwest Guilford basketball coach Haley Hackett talks about the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational

WATCH NOW: Greensboro Day basketball coach Freddy Johnson talks about the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert