Northwest Guilford girls, Greensboro Day boys are top seeds for HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational

GREENSBORO — The Northwest Guilford girls and Greensboro Day boys will be the top seeds when the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational basketball tournament tips off Dec. 27.

The 45th annual holiday event includes the boys and girls teams from Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Smith, Southeast Guilford. After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, games will be played Dec. 27-29 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Tournament books containing tickets for all games are $20, and single-session tickets are $10 for the first two days and $15 for championship day.

SCHEDULE

BOYS

Dec. 27

Court 2

No. 2 Grimsley vs. No. 7 Ragsdale, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 6 Page, 4 p.m.

Court 1

No. 1 Greensboro Day vs. No. 8 Southeast Guilford, 6 p.m.