Northwest Guilford girls, Greensboro Day boys are top seeds for HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational

GREENSBORO — The Northwest Guilford girls and Greensboro Day boys will be the top seeds when the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational basketball tournament tips off Dec. 27.
The 45th annual holiday event includes the boys and girls teams from Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Smith, Southeast Guilford. After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, games will be played Dec. 27-29 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
Tournament books containing tickets for all games are $20, and single-session tickets are $10 for the first two days and $15 for championship day.
SCHEDULE
BOYS
Dec. 27
Court 2
No. 2 Grimsley vs. No. 7 Ragsdale, 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 6 Page, 4 p.m.
Court 1
No. 1 Greensboro Day vs. No. 8 Southeast Guilford, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Dudley vs. No. 5 Smith, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 28
Court 2
Greensboro Day-Southeast Guilford loser vs. Dudley-Smith loser, 4:30 p.m.
Grimsley-Ragsdale loser vs. Northwest Guilford-Page loser, 6 p.m.
Court 1
Greensboro Day-Southeast Guilford winner vs. Dudley-Smith winner, 6 p.m.
Grimsley-Ragsdale winner vs. Northwest Guilford-Page winner, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 29
Court 2
Seventh-place game, noon
Court 1
Fifth-place game, noon
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Dec. 27
Court 1
No. 1 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 8 Dudley, 3 p.m.
No. 4 Greensboro Day vs. No. 5 Page, 4:30 p.m.
Court 2
No. 2 Ragsdale vs. No. 7 Grimsley, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Southeast Guilford vs. No. 3 Smith, 7 p.m.
Dec. 28
Court 2
Northwest Guilford-Dudley loser vs. Greensboro Day-Page loser, 1:30 p.m.
Ragsdale-Grimsley loser vs. Smith-Southeast Guilford loser, 3 p.m.
Court 1
Northwest Guilford-Dudley winner vs. Greensboro Day-Page winner, 1:30 p.m.
Ragsdale-Grimsley winner vs. Smith-Southeast Guilford winner, 3 p.m.
Dec. 29
Court 2
Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Court 1
Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
