Northwest Guilford inducts first athletics hall of fame class

GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford announced the 15-member inaugural class of its athletics hall of fame Friday night during halftime of the Vikings' football game with Southwest Guilford.

Here are the inductees:

Renee Coltrane: Competed in basketball, track, volleyball and softball; all-conference in basketball and track; played basketball at UNCG and holds numerous records for the Spartans; Northwest Female athlete of the Year in 1981; member of Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame and the UNCG Sports Hall of Fame.

John Dixon: Co-captain of the 1967 NCHSAA Class 3-A basketball state Champions; all-conference, all-county; first Northwest player to be selected for the East-West All-Star game.

Tim Frazier: Was a Vikings athlete, but is best known for his countless contributions to Northwest athletics; helps maintain the fields and built locker rooms and concession stands at Northwest.

Sandy Gann: Head boys basketball coach 1969-84; head baseball coach 1966-98; athletics director 1976-98; career basketball record 212-145, four regular-season conference titles and five conference tournament titles; career baseball record 422-248, highlighted by 1998 Class 4-A state championship; member of the Forsyth County Sports Hall of Fame, Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame and the Guilford College Sports Hall of Fame.

Charlie Groves: Head football coach 1982-1998, led the Vikings to a conference title in 1987, three-time conference coach of the year and three playoff appearances; head track and field coach 1986-1998, two conference championships.

Jamie Hemingway: 1998 Class 4-A baseball state champion and championship series MVP; Male athlete of the year at Northwest his senior year playing baseball, football and basketball; played baseball at UNC-Wilmington and was named to the UNCW all-decade team; played professionally in the Atlanta Braves' minor-league system.

Thomas Hennigan: Three-time all-conference, three-time all-area and all-state his senior year in football, more than 3,000 career receiving yards on 221 catches, more than 1,500 rushing yards and 500 passing yards, 50 total touchdowns; played football at Appalachian State, where he finished with 242 catches and ranks second in receiving yards and third in touchdowns in program history; three-time All-Sunbelt team; currently with the Minnesota Vikings' organization.

Bobby Joyner: Competed in wrestling, football and baseball; two-time all-conference and all-county in football; all-conference and all-state his senior year in baseball; compiled a 56-9-2 record in wrestling and was the first individual state champion in school history.

Darlene Joyner: Coached softball, volleyball and basketball at her alma mater; career record in softball was 260-57, culminating in a state championship in 1996; in volleyball her teams were 515-101 and won 20 regular-season conference titles and 18 tournament titles; her basketball coaching career included a 370-98 record with eight regular-season titles and seven conference tournament championships; guided the Vikings to three straight NCHSAA Class 4-A championship games, winning titles in 2017 and 2018.

Rusty LaRue: Played baseball, basketball and football at Northwest and received multiple all-state honors in each sport; was the North Carolina athlete of the year his senior year; went on to play collegiately at Wake Forest, becoming only the second player in ACC history to compete in those three sports in one year; set numerous ACC records for passing in football and was a member of back-to-back ACC championship teams in basketball; played in the NBA and was a member of the Chicago Bulls' 1998 championship team.

Roger Nelson: Was the boys and girls basketball coach at Colfax, winning the 1962 boys Class 1-A state championship; after the schools merged to form Northwest, he guided the Vikings to four regular-season conference championships and three tournament titles; his boys teams were four-time sectional champions, two-time state runners-up and the 1967 Class 3-A state champions.

Tony Searcy: Averaged 12.8 points and 15 rebounds per game as a junior and improved those numbers to 19.8 points and 20 rebounds per game his senior year in basketball; was the conference and county player of the year his senior year; was a JUCO All-American at Surry Community College, winning conference player of the year in 1976; transferred to Appalachian State and averaged 15 points and 13 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the NCAA for rebounding; drafted by the NBA's Golden State Warriors and played professionally in Europe.

Merideth Thompson: Three-sport athlete all four years of her career at Northwest, competing in track, volleyball and basketball; team MVP in track and volleyball each year and placed fourth in the state in the 100-meter hurdles in 1993; excelled in basketball and received numerous high school accolades; played basketball at Appalachian State, where she is a member of the sports ring of honor; played two years professionally in Israel.

Bob Yow: Guided the girls basketball program for 24 years at Northwest, earning multiple coach of the year honors; was the first soccer coach in school history and the field was named in his honor in 2013; also coached football and track during his Northwest career.

Jason Widener: Excelled in basketball and golf at Northwest; golf career included all-conference, all-region and all-state honors; was a two-time Carolinas Junior Champion, two-time NCHSAA state champion, 1988 USGA Junior champion and reached the No. 1 world ranking among junior amateur golfer in 1988; at Duke he was the 1990 ACC Champion as well as an All-American; played on the PGA Tour for a number of years and coached at the college level.